The Victorian Farmers Federation has been hit by the resignation of three directors, from its board.
Grains Council president Craig Henderson, Berriwillock, and Egg Council president Meg Parkinson, Fish Creek, have quit.
Livestock council vice president Peter Star, Talgarno is the third director who has stood down.
The three have issued a joint statement saying they felt they were not able to fulfil their duties on the board, due to a lack of transparency.
"This lack of transparency is contrary to our own beliefs," they said.
The three said they believed the current leadership was not acting in the best interests of members.
"The proposed changes to the constitution clearly demonstrate the lack of respect the current leadership has for its members," the three said.
"The drastically reduced advocacy effort that we are seeing from the VFF, our peak state advocacy body, is a direct result of poor culture and staff losses.
"The governance of the VFF board should not be more complex than any other state farming organisation which has commodity groups as its core."
The resignations follow recent movements in the VFF, with a disaffected number of grain growers seeking an extraordinary general meeting to spill the board and executive.
Dairy farmers have also flagged setting up a breakaway group, Dairy Farmers Association of Victoria Inc.
The three former directors said they were concerned about a "lack of positive culture" on the board.
They also expressed concerns about a lack of consultation with either the board, or members.
The three said they were also worried about the rushed nature of the new draft constitution.
Mr Star, Mr Henderson and Ms Parkinson met in Melbourne this morning, to discuss the new dairy organisation, the EGM and draft constitution.
Ms Parkinson said she was concerned about the lack of communication, both with the board and the membership.
"We are concerned there is no communication with the dairy people, and what they are doing - ditto with grains," she said.
"We just don't know what's going on with the constitution.
"When you are on a board, you are taking responsibility for these things - it's very frustrating to have to take responsibility, when you have no idea what is happening."
Ms Parkinson said she had been a director since April 27, but had served two terms previously.
"It's a massive disappointment, I have been on the board from 2003-2008 and 2012-13 - it really disappoints me, what's been happening in the mean time."
Livestock producer Peter Star said he had been on the board since February.
He has resigned as a director and associated VFF committees.
He declined to comment on the reasons for his resignation, but said he stood to assist former Livestock Council president Steve Harrison and then current head Scott Young.
"When I knew, last year, that Steve would be stepping down and moving onto becoming Wool Producers chair and given I was coming off the Cattle Council board, I felt I had the experience
"It was also probably to take some of the burden of Scott.
"When you go to the board, you are not representing your commodity, you are basically representing the best interests of the organisation."
President Emma Germano said the board accepted the resignation of the three directors, who had recognised the complexity of their governance responsibilities under the existing constitution."
After being recently appointed, these members have responded appropriately to their conflict of duty between their director's corporate and fiduciary responsibilities, and the perceived expectations of representing some sectional interests," Ms Germano said.
"The VFF Board can continue to operate in accordance with the Corporations Act.
"Further, the transformational journey continues as requested by the overwhelming majority of members, that seek modern policy and advocacy that matter to all farmers."
The three said they were concerned at claims the VFF would continue to run, with fewer directors.
"The number of directors needed for a quorum is a replaceable rule under the Corporations Act," the former directors said.
"A company does not have to make use of replaceable rules, but when it does it has to comply with them.
"Therefore, the VFF board cannot continue to work as the constitution states that a quorum is five directors."
Mr Henderson said he would continue on as Grains Group president and remain vice-president of the VFF Chicken Meat group.
Mr Star will remain in his position with the Livestock Group and Ms Parkinson will stay on as Egg Group president and as a Water Council representative.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
