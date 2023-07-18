Stock & Land
Home/Dairy

Victorian dairy farmers set up a new group, to run alongside VFF

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated July 19 2023 - 11:15am, first published 9:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president Mark Billing says there is no intention to "blow up" the Victorian Farmers Federation, in establishing a separate commodity body. Picture supplied
United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president Mark Billing says there is no intention to "blow up" the Victorian Farmers Federation, in establishing a separate commodity body. Picture supplied

Victorian dairy farmers have set up a breakaway group, which they intend to run in parallel with the state's peak body.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.