Lamb prices rally as producers steer clear from livestock sales

By Leann Dax
June 14 2023 - 12:00pm
Belinda Arnold, Waikerie, SA, sold some lambs at the Mount Pleasant, SA, sheep sale last week with the help of Noel Jackson, Murray Bridge, SA. Picture by Liam Wormald
Lamb and sheep prices started to gain some momentum last week as saleyard supplies slowed significantly after farmers backed away from the lower rates.

