Basin Plan frustration expressed by community over latest review

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
June 13 2023 - 5:00pm
National Irrigators Council chairman Jeremy Morton says frustration over Murray-Darling Basin plan reviews continues to grow. Picture supplied
National Irrigators Council chairman Jeremy Morton says frustration over Murray-Darling Basin plan reviews continues to grow. Picture supplied

A Productivity Commission hearing in Deniliquin, NSW, into the Murray Darling Basin Plan has been told governments need to stop talking and start taking action on the contentious project.

