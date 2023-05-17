THE Blueprint Opportunity Sale at Pine Lodge has gone off without a hitch, as host Jackungah Speckle Park stud has topped the female and bull prices.
The sale included studs Jackungah Speckle Park, Ewyn Speckle Park, Hanging Rock Speckle Park, Baw Baw Speckle Park, Phoenix Park and Bonkonia Speckle Park.
Lot 16, Jackungah 11A Lady Pretender T05, topped the female prices at $16,000, and was sired by Johner Stock Farm Trade Secret and out of White Acres Lady Pretender.
Lot 47, Jackungah Score Keeper S38, topped the bull prices at $17,000.
He was sired by Mt Eccles SOS Spartacus and out of Nagun Den Kendall K4.
The bull's estimated breeding values included +2.4 kilograms birth weight, +0.8 centimetres scrotal size, +0.2 square centimetres eye muscle area and -0.1 per cent intramuscular fat.
S & T Patten bought the top heifer, while the top bull went to Summerlea Speckle Park, Kapunda, SA.
Jackungah Speckle Park stud principal Jack Nelson said he believed the sale went very well considering the current market, and he was rapt seeing both new and returning buyers.
"I was reasonably happy," he said.
"We had a good mixture [of clients], a few return ones, and a lot went locally into commercial programs and a few went into stud programs to new buyers, some went up to Queensland."
He said Lot 16 had a strong maternal line which would have attracted buyers.
"They wanted to chase that line and the heifer herself was showing a lot of good things, looked like a younger version of her mother and was soft easy doing with a good frame," Mr Nelson said.
"The bull [Lot 47] had a bit of extra frame and he had great figures, in the top 10pc for a few growth rates."
He said their stud goals included structurally-sound cattle with extra frame and length, and a strong maternal line for the females.
"We're trying to breed them a bit bigger, I believe we need to get them a bit bigger to compete in the commercial market," Mr Nelson said.
The sale's two flush opportunities sold and averaged $7000, while two embryo packages sold and averaged $756 an embryo and four semen packages sold with an average of $338 a straw.
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
