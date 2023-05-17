Stock & Land
Jackungah Speckle Park earns top prices at Pine Lodge stud sale

Rachel Simmonds
Rachel Simmonds
May 17 2023 - 5:00pm
Jackungah Speckle Park's Lot 47 has topped the Blueprint Opportunity Speckle Park Sale at $17,000. Picture supplied
*30 of 35 females sold to $16,000, av $7226

*20 of 24 bulls sold to $17,000, av $6022

THE Blueprint Opportunity Sale at Pine Lodge has gone off without a hitch, as host Jackungah Speckle Park stud has topped the female and bull prices.

