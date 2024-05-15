Aurora australis and autumn sunsets: a view from readers and their paddocks

Farmers in parts of western Victoria are experiencing one of their driest autumns in several years, with fewer drops of rain expected over the next week.
Graziers Bill and Kathy Lambert, Taronga Poll Herefords, Paschendale, shared a photo of some of their cows and calves in the paddock, south-east of Casterton.
"We had 20 millimetres of rain for April and a total of 90mm for the year," Mr Lambert said.
"It's the barest the paddocks have been."
Minhamite mixed-farmer Bindi Whitehead was busy with the camera at the weekend, capturing the lights of aurora australis from her western district farm.
"It was such an incredible thing to see," she said.
The Australian Space Weather Alert System said the phenomenon occurred when large clouds of plasma and magnetic fields erupt in the sun's outer atmosphere, causing geomagnetic storms.
The storms are a temporary disturbance of the earth's magnetosphere caused by a solar wind shock wave, resulting in a natural light display of bright colours and shapes in the sky.
