Emily Perkins has just been appointed Shorthorn Beef's new breed development and project manager.
Ms Perkins, who is based at Holbrook, NSW, runs a cattle trade business and a commercial herd of Shorthorn cattle with her family, and is excited to hit the ground running.
Having worked in JBS' feedlot division for the last 15 years, she said she would be able to bring an "experience across the entire supply chain" to the role.
She said she had been involved with the breed for most of her life and believed Shorthorns were "the complete package".
"I think they provide the Australian beef industry with characteristics that we need from the female side of the business right through to a meat product that is saleable," she said.
She said her role would entail working strategically with the board and members of the supply chain to enhance the position of Shorthorns in Australia.
She starts in the role on May 1 and said she was looking forward to working with commercial and seedstock producers.
