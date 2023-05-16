Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Emily Perkins is Shorthorn Beef's new breed development and project manager

Joely Mitchell
By Joely Mitchell
May 16 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shorthorn Beef's new breed development and project manager Emily Perkins. Picture by Joely Mitchell
Shorthorn Beef's new breed development and project manager Emily Perkins. Picture by Joely Mitchell

Emily Perkins has just been appointed Shorthorn Beef's new breed development and project manager.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joely Mitchell

Joely Mitchell

Stock & Land editor

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.