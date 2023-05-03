Stock & Land
Meat & Livestock Australia's Lambassador event has global praise

Rachel Simmonds
Updated May 4 2023 - 9:28am, first published 7:00am
Chef Abdul Aziz Al-Mutawa, Saudi Arabia, with Meat & Livestock Australia Saudi Arabia ambassador Jad Hedwane at the Lambassador event in Melbourne. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
World-renowned food professionals have praised farmers' commitment to clean, healthy and high-quality lamb in their recent visit to Melbourne.

