A motion sensor camera has photographed a deer overlooking Wilsons Promontory National Park in southern Victoria.
First-time contributor Mark Stoney captured the photo in his paddock at Boolarong, north of Foster on the road to Boolarra South.
Cockatoos, kookaburras, wild dogs and foxes are just a few of the other animals which have been caught on farmers' security cameras and sent in to Stock & Land in the past.
Meanwhile, Russell and Christine Pardew, who are also new contributors, could not wait to share the excitement of their new puppy, Mazy.
"The six-month-old Jack Russell is keen to offer her assistance... if needed," the Bemm River farmers said.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
