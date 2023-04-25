For Pat Clark, Yarra Downs, Healesville, there was some slight trepidation before the Pakenham store in April.
She and her partner Neil Schalken had never sold cattle so early in the year and had to work slightly differently.
With thanks to La Nina and after advice from local agents, they decided to jump into the deep end and sell their cattle much earlier than anticipated this year.
"We have had severe flooding through the three years La Nina and effected especially by the October floods," Ms Clark said.
"So we had to restore our pastures and lighten off our cattle."
They need not have worried - the couple sold 17 Angus steers, 280kg, for $1288 a head or 460c/kg, which was one of the highest cents per kilogram prices of the most recent Pakenham store sale.
READ MORE:
It had exceeded all expectations for the couple, with Ms Clark attributing a few factors to getting a better-than-expected price.
"We were pretty excited with how well we've done with 460c/kg, but I think the fact they have been beautifully bred helped," she said.
"They have an even line that people usually like around here."
Ms Clark said their farm was hit hard by the unpredictability of La Nina over the past three years.
While the region is well known for its viticulture, Ms Clark said Healesville had a landscape perfect for producers, but farming was a "hard slog" at times.
"It's one of those things when you have rich river flows in the country you are in, and it makes it one of the best areas to grow beef and grazing cattle," she said.
"Three years of extreme wet weather and flooding does have its down side though, and we did it tough."
In the recent October floods, the couple said 100 acres of their farm were underwater "for at least four months".
But they are now looking forward to drier days in Healesville.
"We have restored now and looking ahead to the next year," Ms Clark said.
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.