Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Pat Clark and Neil Schalken, Healesville, sell cattle early, but benefit in a big way

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
April 25 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neil Schalken and Pat Clark, Yarra Downs, Healesville said they were very happy with their sale of 17 Angus steers, 280kg, for $1288 a head or 460c/kg at Pakenham, despite selling earlier than normal due to the weather.
Neil Schalken and Pat Clark, Yarra Downs, Healesville said they were very happy with their sale of 17 Angus steers, 280kg, for $1288 a head or 460c/kg at Pakenham, despite selling earlier than normal due to the weather.

For Pat Clark, Yarra Downs, Healesville, there was some slight trepidation before the Pakenham store in April.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.