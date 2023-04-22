Energy delivery services business AusNet has told a consultation into a Land Access Code of Practice there's a significant lack of clarity about rights around entry to private land.
AusNet Regulation (Transmission and Gas) general manager Tom Hallam told the Victorian Essential Services Commission consultation there was a poor understanding of Section 93(5) of the Electricity Industry Act, which covered access to properties.
"One of the most significant challenges we are facing in developing the Western Renewables Link and preparing its Environmental Effects Statement is the lack of understanding amongst stakeholders about how a licensee's power to land access under s.93 operates," Mr Hallam said.
"Our experience has been that communities perceive s.93 as giving the licencee an unfettered right to access private land.
"Conversely, key authorities that are essential when we properly exercise our land access powers do not recognise the extent of those rights."
AusNet's plans for the WRL have met with stiff opposition from landholders in the Ballarat area.
The Essential Services Commission is currently drawing up a Land Access Code of Conduct, with a draft due for release next month or in June.
Currently land access can occur through a voluntary agreement, governed by a non-binding statement of expectations (SOE) covering both an electricity corporation and a landowner.
If a voluntary agreement is unable to be reached, electricity corporations have powers under s.93 of the Electricity Industry Act to gain access to land.
Mr Hallam said the WRL was the first major transmission infrastructure project to be built in the state in decades.
"AusNet's experience with land access for WRL has provided important learnings for both the WRL project and future transmission infrastructure projects," Mr Hallam said.
Mr Hallam said AusNet fully supported the establishment of a Code of Conduct, having invested significant personnel and financial resources into designing processes to "facilitate constructive, effective relationships between transmission licensees and landholders."
Mr Hallam also told the ESC there was an urgent need for clarity on the complaints and resolution process.
"A key issue of material concern to AusNet is the current process by which complaints are referred to and investigated by Energy and Water Ombudsman of Victoria," Mr Hallam said.
"Principle 22 of the Statement of Expectations refers to EWOV as the body that can be approached by landholders and parties interested in land who are affected by the licensee's land access."
But he said the practical application of that principal had resulted in several unintended and counter-productive outcomes.
EWOV was receiving complaints about all aspects of the WRL, including dissatisfaction with the proposed route, the impact on farming activities and local flora and fauna, and the potential bushfire risk.
"In most cases, the complaints are wholly unrelated to the issue of land access land under s.93," Mr Hallam said.
"Furthermore. these are matters that are most appropriately addressed in other ways."
The route of the transmission line, and its impact on local activities and the environment, should be raised as part of the EES process.
Mr Hallam said it was essential the code was clear about the type of matters that could be referred to the EWOV in its dispute resolution capacity.
"The process that has evolved is unsustainable and detrimental to all parties," he said.
"Matters that are raised with the EWOV are properly dealt with (at least initially) via the licencee's own complaints handling process.
"By accepting these matters and taking a considerable time to complete preliminary enquiries and investigations, the EWOV is increasing its workload, creating confusion and uncertainty about its jurisdiction, and further delaying time to resolution for those matters properly within its remit."
The EWOV was also depriving the licencee the opportunity to address the individual's concern.
The EWOV's ruling that the licencee was often required to cease all engagement with a landholder while the complaint was being handled was resulting in project delays and increased costs.
"It's essential that the complaints and dispute resolution processes are not exploited to impede or significantly delay genuine engagement in the statutory land access process, or undermine the lawful and appropriate use of s.93," Mr Hallam said.
"We propose that a statutory land access negotiation should only be delayed delayed in exceptional circumstances, and never where land access is required In the event of on emergency."
When landholders chose not to engage with AusNet, it made it difficult to address any issues of concern or accommodate special requests, he said.
"We encourage the ESC to include explicit expectations in the Code that all parties are to conduct themselves in accordance with minimum standards of behaviour and that not actively opposing land access and threats of, or actual. physical violence is not acceptable and should not be tolerated," Mr Hallam said.
"The Land Access Code of Practice should prescribe that such behaviour or repeated attempts to not engage In good faith with communications (e.g. return letters unopened or hang up when called) will be taken into account in third party dispute resolution processes and in assessing the licensee's compliance."
AusNet encouraged the ESC to consider incorporating most of the SOE principles within the code, to ensure consistency and continuity for all parties.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
