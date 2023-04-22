Stock & Land
Home/News

The Victorian Farmers Federation has called for the axing of stamp duty

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
April 22 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikki Hurn, Creswick, with son Dylan, runs a small farm with her husband Paul, at Kingston - their plans to expand have been thwarted by high land prices and stamp duty. Picture by Philippe Perez
Nikki Hurn, Creswick, with son Dylan, runs a small farm with her husband Paul, at Kingston - their plans to expand have been thwarted by high land prices and stamp duty. Picture by Philippe Perez

The Victorian Farmers Federation has called for the axing of stamp duty, saying it's preventing young people from buying into the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.