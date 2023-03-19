Stock & Land
Home/News
Watch

Auction results reveal expensive appetite for extra farm land

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated March 20 2023 - 10:45am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Big prices are still being paid for extra farm land at auction across the grain belt of southern Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.