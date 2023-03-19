Big prices are still being paid for extra farm land at auction across the grain belt of southern Australia.
Two small paddocks near Bendigo sold at auction for $1,320,000 or $10,000/acre on Friday.
While interest rates and El Nino forecasts might be cooling some markets, recent farm sales have shown no letting up for those with cash in their pockets looking for add-on blocks.
The day before this Goornong auction, it was the sale of two cropping lots on South Australia's tightly held Yorke Peninsula which set the farm property world alight.
At the Arthurton auction, a total of $9.9 million was paid for two adjacent lots across 307 hectares (760 acres) for an incredible $13,026 per acre.
Neighbours are still prepared to pay the big bucks for extra cropping land.
At the Arthurton auction, conducted by Wardle and Co., two local farmers ended up with hard-to-get extra land.
The following day at the offices of Bendigo agents McKean McGregor, two paddocks adjoining the Bendigo Creek across 53 hectares (132 acres) also produced a stellar result.
It was said to be a rare opportunity to buy a corner allotment in the Bellholme district, just north of Goornong and about 30km to Bendigo.
This paddock had secure fencing, two paddocks, a dam and good cropping and fertiliser history.
It had been owned by the same family for about 70 years.
Early access was to be made available to the buyer to set up for this year's crop.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
