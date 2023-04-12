A RIGA ANGUS bull has found a new home in the hills with a Kongwak-based herd and accommodation operation.
Rob Stanborough, Hidden Valley Angus, Kongwak, bought the top-priced bull Lot 6, Riga Tremendous T73.
He said he runs a small mob of cows and calves, and wanted a quiet, calving-ease bull with solid growth and good feeding weeks to suit the Kongwak hills.
The bull's March 2023 TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation estimated breeding values included +3.1 kilograms birth weight, +57kg 200-day weight, +111kg 400-day weight, +141kg 600-day weight, as well as +2.0 centimetres scrotal size, +3.6 square centimetres eye muscle area and +0.5 per cent intramuscular fat.
Riga Angus stud co-principal Tim Finger said they focused on birth weight and temperament, which reflected in the top-priced bull.
"He is another Chiltern Park, last year we had a Moe that was also a top-priced bull and he's worked really well with our program, we've had top-quality calves that have been consistent and have been breeding well for us," Mr Finger said.
"His birthweight is low, he's got good growth figures and he's a really nice, quiet bull out of a good cow family.
"We like to breed versatile cows, we focus on temperament and people commend us on that because they're so quiet, it's great to hear that feedback."
Volume buyer TRT Pastoral Group snapped up six bulls at the sale.
Mr Finger said he was rapt with the result and a strong mix of buyers.
"I feel really elated with that sale result, it was quite a surprise to get such a strong result and we've had talks of $10,500 as an average which is a great result," he said.
"That's really amazing to get such a good result with the market being the way it has been.
"There's been a mix [of buyers], it's always good to have new and returning buyers.
"It's great to see people you know that have come time and time again and really believe in your product and get behind your business."
Livestock agent Daniel Craddock said he believed the sale was an exceptional result with a great spread of buyers.
"[There was a] good spread of buyers, repeat customers that we have each year as well as some new people including the top buyer," he said.
"The bulls look fantastic, they're well-fed and at 18 months old they're a credit to the stud.
"It is a small stud compared to a lot of them but I think the bulls they've been producing over a long period of time are of excellent quality, temperament is a number-one priority and an absolute standout here."
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
