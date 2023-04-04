Stock & Land
Tamaroo, Tasmania, finds repeat success selling into the Yea district

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated April 4 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 12:00pm
The top-priced bull TFV21S18 Tamaroo Paratrooper S18 went to King Island. Picture supplied
* 19 of 23 bulls sold to $16,000, av $7428.

VICTORIAN and King Island buyers have again been to the fore at the Tamaroo Angus,Cygnet, Tasmania autumn sale.

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

