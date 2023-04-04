VICTORIAN and King Island buyers have again been to the fore at the Tamaroo Angus,Cygnet, Tasmania autumn sale.
The top-priced bull, TFV21S18 Tamaroo Paratrooper S18, went to new buyer Peter Aldridge, Koreen Pastoral, King Island for $16,000.
Koreen also paid $15,000 for the second top-priced bull, lot 1, Tamaroo Paratrooper S26.
They were among three bulls Koreen bought at the sale, for its grass-fed cow calf operation.
Stud co-principal Adam Harvey said the top-priced bull was a "really well balanced" Paratrooper son with "heaps of muscle, body length and carcase merit.
"Our stud has always had a strong focus on well-balanced, grass-fed performance animals.
"We strive to produce very fertile, structurally correct Angus bulls, with exceptional carcase merit."
The bulls also had longevity and a "fantastic" temperament.
"That's a big part of what we do," he said.
Tamaroo Paratrooper S18, a July 2021-drop bull, was by Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 out of Tamaroo N47.
He had March 2023 TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation estimated breeding values of a calving ease direct figure of +4.3, a birthweight of 2.2 kilograms, 200-day growth of 49kg, 400-day weight of 92kg and 600-day weight of 111kg.
Tamaroo Paratrooper recorded an eye muscle area of 4.5 square centimetres, a rib fat depth of + 0.1 millimetres and a rump fat of -0.3mm.
His retail beef yield was -0.2 and his intramuscular fat measurement was + 4.0 per cent.
Mr Harvey said 70 per cent of the bulls went to Victoria or King Island and commercial grass-fed operations, with three new buyers at the sale.
"Prices are down but quality bulls are still selling well," Mr Harvey said.
"Through strict breeding objectives, and a very fertile cow herds, we have produced a strong line up of high performing bulls."
Mr Harvey said it was another strong sale for Tamaroo.
"Grass-fed performance within our bulls and return buyers paid a big part in the success of our sale," he said.
Repeat buyer, the Drysdales, The Lily, picked up another three bulls for their Yarck operation.
Other volume buyers included Fred Perry, King Island and Rob Clemments, Yea (three apiece)
Nutrien Ag Solutions Yea livestock agent Chris Pollard picked up two bulls as did Rocco and Anne Caccavo, Surveyors Bay, Tasmania.
Mr Harvey expressed his support for Nutrien, who held the sale at the Tasmanian Livestock Exchange, Powranna.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
