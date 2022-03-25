Tasmanian stud Tamaroo Angus sells its complete draft of bulls

BIG BOY: Tamaroo Angus Lot 2 Tamaroo Next Step R19 fetched $17,000 at the stud's Tasmanian bull sale on Tuesday.

*Total clearance of 17 bulls to $17,000, av $9350

Tasmanian beef stud Tamaroo Angus sold its complete draft of bulls during its annual autumn sale at the Tasmanian Livestock Exchange at Powranna on Tuesday.

The stud sold 17 bulls to a top price of $17,000 to average $9350, more than $2000 higher compared to the 2021 result.

Tamaroo Angus stud principal Adam Harvey said his operation was commercially driven, and focused on grass fed and high carcase merit animals.



"Our clients and agents were all very impressed with the quality in this year's line of bulls," he said.

"It was great to see a bigger crowd post COVID-19 with a lot more clients making the trip to the sale again, which has been a bit hard the last couple of years."



Mr Harvey said he was pleased by the strong support from the mainland, with more than a third of the bulls purchased by clients in Victoria, while the rest remained in Tasmania or King Island.

"Our sale had a lot of return buyers who are genuinely clever innovative farmers," he said.



"From clients with smaller herds to larger more established grass-fed operations."

The sale-topping bull, Lot 2 Tamaroo Next Step R19, was the son of KO 2249 Next Step N106 and featured a moderate birth weight, an explosive growth rate and promising carcase attributes, the stud said.

Its estimated breeding values included +3.9 birth weight, +57 200-day weight, +103 400-day weight, +133 600-day weight, an eye muscle area of +7.4 and an intramuscular fat of +2.0.



The 19-month-old bull, which weighed in at 788 kilograms, was purchased by long-term client, Jamie Woolly, Surveyors Bay Pastoral, who also purchased three other bulls during the sale.

The second highest priced bull was bought by Fred Perry, Millwood Pastoral, King Island, for $16,000.

Mr Perry was also among the volume buyers, and bought two other bulls from the Angus stud.

Nutrien Tasmania stud stock manager Jock Gibson said buoyant cattle prices across Tasmania added extra confidence among the buying gallery ahead of the sale.

"I thought it was a strong sale with a good support from the stud's regular buyers, both locally and from the mainland," he said.

"These bulls perform for the guys who buy them and that's why they keep on coming back."

Cremona Park, Yea, was another volume buyer and bought three bulls for $10,000, $9000 and $5000 via Elders Yea agent Bruce Elliott.