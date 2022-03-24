Pakenham 11-month-old heifers pass $2800 at fortnightly store sale

+7















Three feature consignments of vendor-bred cattle headlined Pakenham's fortnightly store cattle sale on Thursday where 11 and 12-month-old heifers sold to a top price of $2870 a head.

Agents yarded about 3000 cattle at the Victorian Livestock Exchange where well-bred weaner calves were fiercely contested by graziers keen to restock their cattle herds.



Feedlotters ultimately underpinned the sale, but well-bred heifers were mostly purchased by farmers who said they would retain them in breeding operations, as opposed to processors sourcing supplies for slaughter.



The feature drafts included annual weaner consignments offered by Eyton on Yarra, Healesville, which offered 200 mixed-sex Angus calves, 11-12 months, and Eagleglen Pastoral, Kinglake, which sold 195 mixed-sex Angus calves, also aged 11-12 months.

The Rizzo family of Eagleglen Pastoral sold 20 steers, 430 kilograms, for $2690 or 625 cents a kilogram, 44 steers, 405kg, for $2600 or 656c/kg and 28 steers, 345kg, for $2440 or 707c/kg.

They also sold an impressive line-up of heifers including 22 heifers, 358kg, for $2640 or 691c/kg, 22 heifers, 358kg, for $2640 or 737c/kg and 18 heifers, 345kg, for $2360 or 684c/kg.

Two other pens of heifers by Eagleglen Pastoral weighing 390kg and 362kg, made $2870 or 735c/kg and 797c/kg, respectively.



Meanwhile, Eyton on the Yarra sold 22 steers, 467kg, for $2860 or 612c/kg, 20 steers, 430kg, for $2760 or 641c/kg, 46 steers, 411kg, for $2700 or 656c/kg and 20 steers, 366kg, for $2500 or 683c/kg.

The same vendor also sold 16 heifers, 382kg, for $2640 or 691c/kg, 22 heifers, 358kg, for $2640 or 737c/kg, 18 heifers, 345kg, for $2360 or 684c/kg and 20 heifers, 330kg, for $2510 or 760c/kg.

Elders Pakenham auctioneer Michael Robertson, who sold both consignments, described the cattle as an "outstanding" yarding of weaner calves.

"It was really good to see the Eyton on Yarra and Eagleglen heifer calves make the money they did today because all of the of their females went back out to the paddock and into breeding operations," he said.

"Their steers from 320-400kg also all went back into the paddock as well."

Eyton on Yarra manager Merv Steer said he was blown away by the result which were several hundred dollars higher compared to the draft he offered at Pakenham 12 months ago.

Another feature of the sale was 122 steers consigned by Aquila Fields, Neerim South, which were aged 14-16 months and weighed between 460-502kg.

"Your feeder-weight cattle also really stood out today, 460-500kg steers, which reached to 630c/kg and when you have feeder-weight steers making close to $3000, you have to be impressed," Mr Robertson said.

"We haven't seen a yarding like this in Pakenham for a long time and it really was the feedlotters who underpinned the sale."

Aquila Fields sold 14 steers, 502kg, for $3070 or 611c/kg, 22 steers, 482kg, for $3000 or 622c/kg, 22 steers, 484kg, for $2900 or 599c/kg and 24 steers, 468kg, for $2900 619c/kg.

Alex Scott & Staff Pakenham auctioneer Jason Fry said prices for heavier cattle were dearer compared to a fortnight ago.

"Feedlotters were very active in the heavier cattle, particularly in the choice weight, and bought basically anything from 450-500kg," he said.

"Restockers went a bit stronger on the heifers and were very buoyant on the limited runs of weaner cattle."

The sale started with 13 Limousin bulls consigned by Heatherdale Limousins, Trafalgar South, with eight of 13 lots sold to $4500 thrice.

P Chandler sold 13 steers, 635kg, for $3400 or 535c/kg.

T Prosser, Flinders, sold six steers, 632kg, for $3220 or 509c/kg.



RA, DE & C Walker, Yinnar South, sold 12 steers, 640kg, for $3250 or 490c/kg.

Yarrowee South, Flinders, sold 18 steers, 619kg, for $3280 or 529c/kg.

W Prsciotta, Emerald, sold 10 steers, 663kg, for $3310 or 499c/kg.

B Paton, Flinders, sold 18 Hereford steers, 21-22 months, 592kg, for $3050 or 515c/kg and 14 steers, 555kg, for $2980 or 56c/kg.

Julie K Livestock, Yanakie, sold 20 steers, 575kg, for $3080 or 535c/kg and 20 steers, 567kg, for $3100 or 543c/kg.



Ryslea Lodge, Glengarry North, sold 24 steers, 354kg, for $2300 or 649c/kg, 16 steers, 301kg, for $2250 or 747c/kg and eight heifers, 301kg, for $1930 or 641c/kg.

Kareen, French Island, sold 13 steers, 341kg, for $2260 or 662c/kg and five heifers, 341kg, for $2150 or 630c/kg.

Trandarra Pty Ltd, Moondarra, sold 28 steers, 344kg, for $2160 or 627c/kg.

G Bastin, Moondarra, sold 14 heifers, 352kg, for $2100 or 596c/kg and 13 heifers, 306kg, for $2130 or 696c/kg.

Bindaree Farm, Willow Grove, sold 24 steers, 420kg, for $2270 or 647c/kg and 22 steers, 404kg, for $2220 or 685c/kg.