Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Many dairy farmers report feeling 'stable and happy', says Dairy Australia

May 22 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dairy Australia's Analysis and Insights manager Eliza Redfern says data collected as part of the 2024 National Dairy Farmer Survey shows farmers' confidence remains buoyant. Pictures by Andrew Miller and supplied by DA
Dairy Australia's Analysis and Insights manager Eliza Redfern says data collected as part of the 2024 National Dairy Farmer Survey shows farmers' confidence remains buoyant. Pictures by Andrew Miller and supplied by DA

Many Australian dairy farmers report they are in a "stable and happy position" - the best outcome in a decade, says Dairy Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.