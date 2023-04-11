Stock & Land
Home/News

Planting has started in parts of the north, as Easter brings welcome rain

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated April 11 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minyip and Halls Gap producer Ryan Milgate says he's prepared to call the autumn break, after widespread rain across Victoria. Picture by Gregor Heard
Minyip and Halls Gap producer Ryan Milgate says he's prepared to call the autumn break, after widespread rain across Victoria. Picture by Gregor Heard

Victoria's farmers have cautiously "called " the annual autumn break, despite widespread rain across the state over the Easter weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.