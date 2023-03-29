Stock & Land
Home/News

Small rainfalls ideal between for croppers prior to post-Anzac Day crop sowing

Philippe Perez
Rachel Simmonds
By Philippe Perez, and Rachel Simmonds
March 29 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wet weather has kept soil damp through the west. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Wet weather has kept soil damp through the west. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

Victorian districts have experienced a wet week with thunderstorms causing severe weather warnings and high rain totals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.