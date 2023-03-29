Victorian districts have experienced a wet week with thunderstorms causing severe weather warnings and high rain totals.
Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Christie Johnson said Victoria's west experienced showers on Monday that moved to the eastern districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.
She said thunderstorms developed in northeast Victoria on Tuesday morning before moving east.
"Some of the thunderstorms in the east became severe with heavy rainfall, with the potential to cause flash flooding the main severe hazard," she said.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued severe thunderstorm warnings on Tuesday that continued to Wednesday morning.
The highest rain totals until Wednesday noon included 124.8 millimetres at Falls Creek, 114mm at Bright, 96mm at Eurobin, 93.2mm at Harris Lane, and 83.4mm at Mt Buffalo Chalet.
Dr Johnson said most thunderstorm activity cleared and some showers were likely in south Victoria today but rain would likely be less than 5mm.
Cropping farmer Marty Colbert, Nhill said even though soil moisture is currently at a good level, croppers will likely want a little bit more before they consider an autumn break has arrived.
He has been collecting soil samples from the South Australian border to the Grampians, and said much of western Victoria's ground moisture is damp as after effects of last year's wet weather.
"That's no surprise but it's actually better than I thought it would be," he said.
"To the west... we've essentially had, we'll say 10 to 12 millimetres in the last 10 days, and while it's not wet, it's certainly damp-ish in the top five centimeters."
He said the ideal autumn break for many croppers this year would be small amount of rain.
"There's just enough cropping moisture now on certain soil types that it's good to go, but it's for some too early to go and it's not like that on every soul type on every paddock," Mr Colbert said.
"Everyone talks about Anzac Day, if we use that as a target, and we have 20mms between now and that day, it will be a 10 out of 10 star season."
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
