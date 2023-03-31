TEN OF Chiltern Park's bulls will travel from MacArthur to Wannon to join a commercial Angus operation that is purely Chiltern after strong breeding success.
Chiltern Park's bull sale on AuctionsPlus had a near-clearance with all 48 lots on offer in the top 10 per cent of the Angus index.
Volume and return buyer Andrew Mercer bought 10 lots to keep his Wannon-based commercial Angus operation on purely Chiltern Park.
"We've got a commercial Angus operation and have been on pure Chiltern Park for the past seven years," he said.
"The cattle have got excellent doing ability in a high-stocking-rate commercial situation, they are highly fertile and putting excellent growth for age into our steers."
READ MORE:
The MacArthur stud's top two lots included Lot 2, Chiltern Park S175, and Lot 41, Chiltern Park S392, which sold to $11,000 each.
Lot 2's TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation estimated breeding values included +2.7 kilograms birth weight, +59kg 200-day weight, +105kg 400-day weight, +137kg 600-day weight, as well as +2.4 centimetres scrotal size, +9.4 square centimetres eye muscle area and +2.5 per cent intramuscular fat.
The August 2021-drop bull was sired by HIOE7 and out of QTNQ345.
Meanwhile, Lot 41 was a fellow August 2021-drop bull that was sired by USA186361106 and out of GTNM253.
Its estimated breeding values included +4.7 kilograms birth weight, +63kg 200-day weight, +113kg 400-day weight, +150kg 600-day weight, as well as +3.2 centimetres scrotal size, +8.5 square centimetres eye muscle area and +2.1 per cent intramuscular fat.
A top-priced buyer was Alex MacKinnon from Tintaldra Station.
Southern Grampians Livestock agent Heath Templeton said Chiltern Park stud principal Ben Young did an exceptional job and the bulls offered were high-index bulls at commercial rates.
"(The quality was) good, all 50 that were advertised were all in the top 10 per cent of the Angus index, they all have exceptional figures and the value for money was very high," he said
"Everyone was very happy with the bulls which shows because they all sold [except one]."
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.