Stock & Land
Home/News

Chiltern Park bull sale has repeat buyer purchase 10 lots

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
Updated March 31 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 1:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

*47 of 48 lots sold to $11,000 (twice), av $8138

TEN OF Chiltern Park's bulls will travel from MacArthur to Wannon to join a commercial Angus operation that is purely Chiltern after strong breeding success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.