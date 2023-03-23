QUALITY cattle would still make good money despite the dip in the market, according to Kelly Angus, manager Patrick Joyce, Yea.
The top-priced bull, Kelly Angus Blue Bagger S425PV, by VLYN149 Lawsons Blue Bagger N149PV, out of GXNP10 Kelly Angus Kodak P10SV, sold for $32,000.
Mr Joyce said the stud put up more bulls than it had ever offered, with most going within 100 kilometres of the property.
"The support is pretty exciting, the product is getting out there and people are recognising it - we are very grateful for that," he said.
The buyer of the top-priced bull Brad Brooks, Tarra Valley, near Yarram said he had a few bulls in mind "and he was definitely one of them.
"He is a very consistent bull, he is very even and has some very good traits behind him.
"He has low birthweight, easing calving, he has a huge carcase weight, his eye muscle area and intramuscular fat are very good.
"He is a very good, consistent bull and is going to be an asset, for our herd."
Blue Bagger, a July 2011-drop bull, had TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation estimated breeding values of a direct calving ease of +11.9 anda Dtrs figure of +6.2
His birthweight was +1.6 kilograms and he had a 200-day weight of +56kg, 400-day weight of +105kg and 600-day weight of +147kg.
His scrotal circumference was 43 centimetres and he weighed 692kg.
Blue Bagger had an eye muscle area of +11.9 square centimetres, a rib measurement of +0.1 millimetres, rump of -0.4mm and retail beef yield of +0.5.
His intramuscular fat was measured at +4.9 per cent and he had a $A selection index of $267 and $A-L of $459.
Mr Brooks said the property was running 45 head of cattle, with a lot of Kelly Angus infused bloodlines.
"We have a little stud down there and we are just breaking into the market down there," he said.
"We like what Kelly are doing, we like the people, and we get a lot of support from them, which is why we spend the money - they back their products."
The main focus was on breeding.
"We think there is a market, down there, for bulls," he said.
Mr Joyce said the stud had offered an even line of bulls, which represented what Kelly was seeking to produce.
"At the end of the day, we want to get live calves on the ground, we don't want people having issues, backing it up with good growth and high carcasses," he said.
"People are still paying on weight - when times are tough, the market shines through.
"As the market is dipping, we are still seeing those quality cattle make good money.
"Quality cattle will always sell."
The bulls fared well through a very tough winter.
"You wouldn't know, now, that it was pretty tough - but these genetics shine through, you don't need to see much feed to be able to keep carrying on."
Auctioneer Nutrien Ag Solutions Peter Godbolt, Albury, rated it as a "fantastic result.
"They put in more bulls and they have sold more and the average has held up very well," he said.
A lot of the bulls went to Gippsland and western Victoria.
"I reckon this is the best line of bulls that Kelly has put up, so far," he said.
"This is their fourth sale and I think they are starting to get progeny coming out of their own female line and they are getting runs on the board.
"They had lots of shape, lots of fleshing, good skins, and their data was fantastic."
One of the volume buyers was Hazelwynd Farms, Beveridge, who bought six bulls.
Callandoon, Springsure, Queensland (six) and Strath Rural, Strath Creek (seven) were volume buyers of females.
