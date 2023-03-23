Stock & Land
Kelly Angus Blue Bagger goes to Gippsland for a top price of $32,000

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated March 23 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 1:02pm
Cindy Smith and Vicki Standish, Kelly Angus, Yea, with the buyers of the top-priced bull Brad and Tegan Brookes and son Oska, four and a half. Picture by Andrew Miller

*69 of 71 bulls sold to $32,000, av $7971

*Total clearance of 19 females sold to $10,500, av $3579

QUALITY cattle would still make good money despite the dip in the market, according to Kelly Angus, manager Patrick Joyce, Yea.

