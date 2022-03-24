Record-priced bull sold at Kelly Angus for $26,000

*49 of 60 bulls sold to $26,000, av $9836

*Total clearance of 36 females sold in three lots of 12 to $3500, av $2950

A GOOD crowd of local buyers competitively bid on an impressive line up of bulls at the third on-property Kelly Angus sale at Yea on Thursday last week, which saw an average of just under $10,000.

The stud offered 60 bulls and sold 49, with a record top price set for the stud of $26,000, and an average price of $9836.

The top-priced bull was Lot 9, Kelly Angus Traiblazer R233PV, who was bought by Tim Rourke, Yea, a regular buyer at the stud.

"We bought a couple of bulls here two years ago and the Kelly Angus group have looked after us really well," Mr Rourke said.

"The bulls have always done a fantastic job and have been close enough to 100 per cent pregnancy when we've used them so much that we've really never had any issues."

He said Kelly Angus Traiblazer R233PV would be another great bull who would adjust to the local climate.

Lot 9's estimated breeding values included a +1.8 birth weight, +52 200-day weight, +94 400-day weight, +123 600-day weight, an eye muscle area of +7.3 and an intramuscular fat of +3.5.

Kelly Angus livestock manager Peter Joyce said the sale was strong with a lot of competition for the bulls on offer.

"Everyone everywhere in the industry is in a very positive position at the moment and certainly there is a flow from that to our sale here which we feel very grateful for," Mr Joyce said.

He said he was happy many buyers were coming from nearby properties, saying that a lot of work over the years engaging at a local level was paying off.

"We are also grateful for our local community supporting our program and taking notice of it," he said.

There were a number of volume buyers at the sale, the most notable being Hazelwynde Farms, Beveridge, who bought a total of six bulls.

These included Lot 2, Kelly Angus Kodak R305EV, for $17,000, Lot 10, Kelly Angus Trailblazer R274SV, for $19,000, and Lot 51, Kelly Angus Blue Bagger R265PV, for $13,000.

Yarrinyup Station, Glendale, bought Lot 7, Kelly Angus Blue Bagger R246SV, for $11000, Lot 13, Kelly Angus Trailblazer R249PV, for $10,000, Lot 14, Kelly Angus Full Power R365SV, for $20,000, and Lot 17, Kelly Angus Blue Bagger R267SV, for $14,000.

JG Bett, Yea, also bought multiple bulls, purchasing Lot 8, Kelly Angus Kodak R305SV, for $8000, Lot 15, Kelly Angus Katapult R311SV, for $10,000, and Lot 16, Kelly Angus Katapult R289PV, for $9000.

The sale also had three lots of 12 unjoined commercial heifers aged between 16-18 months for sale, with the top lot selling for $3500 for an average of $2950.

Nutrien stud stock auctioneer Peter Godbolt said there was a lot of interest in the females as many buyers were continuing to rebuild after the dry period.

"Females are making very good money, so some of them might have brought them to get them in calf, join them and re-offer them as they have good high quality," Mr Godbolt said.

He also praised the offering of bulls by the stud over the years.

"The top bull today was their best top price they have ever sold here at $26,000, and the stud also had another one at $20,000 which also beat their previous record," he said.