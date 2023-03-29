Stock & Land
The federal government is buying 1100 hectares of land at Beveridge, to built a new road-rail terminal

March 29 2023 - 5:00pm
The Moorebank intermodal terminal, NSW. Land has now been acquired, north of Melbourne to built a similar facility there. Picture supplied
Federal agency National Intermodal has exercised an option to acquire 1,100 hectares of land at Beveridge, previously identified as the site for a northern road-rail terminal.

