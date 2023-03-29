Federal agency National Intermodal has exercised an option to acquire 1,100 hectares of land at Beveridge, previously identified as the site for a northern road-rail terminal.
National Intermodal chief executive James Baulderstone said the next steps for the precinct would be guided by the government's response to the Inland Rail Review .
The land has previously been identified as the best site for the northern intermodal, as the southermost terminal for the proposed Inland Rail.
National Intermodal has also entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Aurizon to be the terminal's first customer.
"Acquiring the land at Beveridge is an important milestone in the development of Melbourne's modern, efficient intermodal terminals," Mr Baulderstone said.
"The Beveridge terminal when operational will greatly enhance the resilience of our national supply chain. "We have been pleased with industries' interest, both as a customer and also partner in the development of Melbourne intermodal terminals."
Three intermodals are currently planned for Melbourne; Beveridge, the Western Intermodal Freight Terminal, Truganina and at Somerton.
Mr Baulderstone said Aurizon's interest in the Beveridge terminal was a genuine demonstration of industry support for new, independent, interstate terminal capacity.
"We will continue our engagement with other industry participants who have expressed significant interest in the Beveridge Intermodal Precinct and who share the vision of a revitalised rail freight sector delivering enhanced resilience and lower costs to Australian businesses and families." "
Industry engagement would continue seeking interest in both terminal access and land development opportunities
When developed, the site would have the ability to offer double stacking for 1800 metre trains to Perth, via Parkes, as well as Brisbane.
It would also enable a more efficient rail service connection into the federal government supported Moorebank Interstate Terminal in Sydney.
Mr Baulderstone said early planning for Beveridge was underway to support potential interstate rail services, as soon as possible.
Full terminal and precinct warehouse operations were expected to begin by 2028/29.
The precinct would also see upgrades to key road corridors including the Camerons Lane/Hume Highway intersection.
