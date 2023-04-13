Farmers are increasing the use of drones in their agricultural operations as a way to capture progress on a broad scale from the sky.
Victorian nurse and drone enthusiast Amanda Brownsea shared a photo from a recent harvest at Lake Hindmarsh on her partner's property.
Ms Brownsea uses Instagram to share photos taken by the drone on her account I See U See Dronelife.
"It took weeks to get this one paddock finished," she said.
Wet spring weather and a cool start to summer delayed harvest on the western Victorian property.
Meanwhile, another regular contributor and Minhamite mixed farmer, Bindi Whitehead, has used a drone to capture a flock of sheep at her farm.
She questioned if the sheep were heading in the right direction.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
