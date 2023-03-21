One of the most iconic festival locations in country Victoria is on the market.
Secure a piece of Australian music history with the former home of the Falls Festival near Lorne.
The 58 hectare (144 acre) piece of land is positioned within the Great Otway National Park and drew up to 15,000 people every year from 1993 to 2018 to the January event.
The old infrastructure is still on-site including the main festival stage where some of the most famous bands from around the world once played at the two-day event.
It still has the extensive shedding, large warehouse, office buildings and the three-bedroom farm house remains at the heart of the undulating property.
It was plucked from rural obscurity as a farm to become this most famous music event and the new owner may choose to return it to the quiet agricultural life again.
Agents from Charles Stewart and Co. suggest it could be perfect for a wellness retreat, a creative hub for musicians, school camp or a myriad other opportunities.
It is only 10km from Lorne and the Great Ocean Road and minutes from Erskine Falls, which gave the festival its name.
It boasts lots of privacy and stunning views with Cora Lynn Creek running through the property.
"It's rare to find such a large parcel of land in the area, a feature that creates great flexibility for future owners."
The property sale is expected to reach a price range between But new owners can make their own mark on the property, which has been suggested to buyer attract interest between $3 million-$4 million.
For more information contact Andrew Rice from Charles Stewart on 0457 105500.
Conjunctional agent from Harcourts - North Geelong is Joe Grgic on 0438 328728.
Expressions of interest close on April 20.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
