Wilkah Herefords sells bulls at Vasey to 16 Victorian buyers

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated February 28 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 12:00pm
William, Angela and Kaylah Lyons, Wilkah Herefords, Vasey, buyer Anthony Lees, Miga Lake, Andrew Lyons, Wilkah Herefords, Vasey, and Christian Howlett, Nutrien Casterton, with the top-priced bull, Wilkah Paisley. Picture supplied

*13 of 19 Hereford bulls sold to $18,000, av $8846

A Wimmera bull-buying family has maintained their stronghold on Wilkah Herefords' on-property bull sale after purchasing the top-priced bull for a second consecutive year.

