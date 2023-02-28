A Wimmera bull-buying family has maintained their stronghold on Wilkah Herefords' on-property bull sale after purchasing the top-priced bull for a second consecutive year.
The Vasey stud, run by principals Andrew and Angela Lyons, sold 13 of 19 bulls on offer to a top price of $18,000 to average $8846.
The top-priced bull, Wilkah Paisley, was purchased by Anthony and Bindi Lees, Tallara Holdings, Miga Lake, almost a year to the date since the pair purchased the 2022 sale-topping bull for $24,000.
Mr Lyons said the stud sold another four bulls after the sale via private treaty, while 16 buyers took a share in the bulls sold on Monday.
"We breed good, honest commercial cattle that weigh well and have the length and depth of body and muscle required for our clients' herds," he said.
"We were really pleased to sell 17 of the 19 bulls offered."
Four new clients purchased bulls at the sale, including from Portland and throughout the Casterton district.
Mr Lees said he was attracted to the top-priced bull for a number of reasons.
"I was very impressed with the bull and his structural frame," he said.
"I reckon he was a standout bull from the mob and we really liked his large rump and good figures."
The bull will be joined to a herd of mixed-aged cows in June and July.
He was 20+ for milk, his 600-day EBV is 103, his EMA was 5.6+ with a carcase weight of 66+.
Long-term buyer Jason Koch, Dergholm, bought the second top-priced bull, Lot 13, for $17,000.
Shiloh Park, Mount Gambier, SA, bought one bull for $12,000, while Gippslanders, Kelvin and Jackie Pendergast, Benambra, bought a bull for $12,000.
Nutrien stud stock agent for south eastern Australia, Peter Godbolt, said new and return buyers supported the stud.
"There was stronger competition on the polled bulls which is common to see in western Victoria," he said.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
