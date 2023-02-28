Stock & Land
Melville Park Hereford bought by NSW stud

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated February 28 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 11:00am
Nathan Roberts and David Lyons, Melville Park Hereford stud, Vasey, and Stephen Peake, Bowen Poll Herefords, Barraba, NSW, with the $26,000 bull. Picture supplied

**22 of 39 bulls sold to $26,000, av $8363

A first-time stud buyer from NSW has secured the top-priced Hereford bull at Melville Park's 40th on-property bull sale in western Victoria.

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

