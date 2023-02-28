A first-time stud buyer from NSW has secured the top-priced Hereford bull at Melville Park's 40th on-property bull sale in western Victoria.
The Vasey stud, located between Cavendish and Balmoral, sold 22 of 39 bulls on offer to a top price of $26,000, recording an average of $8363.
Melville Park Hereford stud principals David and Olwyn Lyons said a further three bulls were sold via private treaty after Monday's sale.
"A few of our return buyers who usually buy horned bulls bought polled bulls instead this year and that's indicative of a change in their breeding programs," Mr Lyons said.
"We didn't have much demand for the horned bulls.
'It was the polled bulls which sold to really strong demand."
The stud's average was about $1700 lower compared to the 2022 sale, but Mr Lyons said return buyers were out in force throughout the auction.
Volume buyers Beerik Partnership, Coleraine, bought four Hereford bulls, as well two other bulls in partnership with the Stark family, Lake Mundi, for $20,000 and $22,000.
Coorabil, Culla, bought five bulls at auction and another bull after the sale to a top price of $7000.
Wypanda Pastoral Company, Dunkeld, bought two bulls to a top price of $5000.
Shallum Holdings, Strathdownie, bought one bull for $11,000.
The top-priced $26,000 bull was sold to Bowen Poll Herefords, Barraba, NSW, which was the only first-time client at the on-property sale.
"The other bulls were bought by buyers from the South Australian border through to Warrnambool," Mr Lyons said.
Bowen Poll Herefords stud principal Stephen Peake said his association with Mr and Mrs Lyonds dated back many years.
"We've purchased bulls and stud sires together over the years, and David and Olwyn have bought bulls off us in the past," he said.
"We were attracted to this bull because of his sire, NJW Endure, because he's one of the most popular sires in North America.
"He has an incredible dataset and has very impressive carcase and muscling traits, and excellent feet."
Mr Peake said the bull would be used on selected stud females "where we think we can improve their carcase type".
"We thought Melville Park had a terrific line of bulls which offered great value for money," he said.
Volume buyeer Owen McClure, Beerik Partnership, Coleraine, said he had bought bulls from the family for more than two decades.
"The two partnership bulls had great EBVs, good phenotype and we've bought them with with the Stark family who will use them in spring, and we'll use them in our autumn calving herd," he said.
"The offsprings of the bulls we buy always seem to perform and that's why we keep going back."
Nutrien stud stock agent for south eastern Australia, Peter Godbolt, said the sale was underpinned by return buyers.
"It was one of the strongest top-end sales the stud has had with three bulls selling over $20,000 which is a first for Melville Park," he said.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
