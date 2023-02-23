Victoria's preparation and response to last year's major floods will be examined through a new parliamentary inquiry.
An upper house motion to establish the inquiry passed unopposed on Wednesday morning after the coalition and Greens teamed up to expand its scope.
Melbourne Water's review is analysing the Maribyrnong River floods but the parliamentary inquiry will have a statewide focus.
The Avoca, Barwon, Broken, Campaspe, Goulburn, Loddon, Maribyrnong and Murray rivers will be among the catchments and floodplains assessed.
In addition, the opposition agreed to pass Greens amendments to specifically examine the government's approval of the controversial Flemington Racecourse flood wall and planning decisions.
Nick Wimbush stepped aside as independent lead of the Melbourne Water review after it was revealed he was the sole member of a Moonee Valley planning panel in 2015.
READ MORE:
That panel requested flood overlay changes for part of the Rivervue Retirement Village, where dozens of properties were inundated when the Maribyrnong broke its banks in October.
Other areas to be put under the microscope include causes and contributors to the flood event, the effectiveness of early warning systems, and resourcing of the State Emergency Service and adequacy of its response.
The Melbourne Water review will look at the impact of the racecourse levee and flood modelling but emergency flood warnings and mitigation measures won't be assessed under its terms of reference.
Shadow Water Minister, Tim McCurdy, said the Melbourne Water's inquiry wouldn't give significant answers for Victorians, especially those in the regions.
"When the terms of reference of the government's own review fail Victorians, the Liberals and Nationals are left to take up the slack," Mr McCurdy said.
"This inquiry will shine a light on the shortcomings of Victoria's current preparedness for devastating floods, as well as a review into the October 2022 floods."
Labor Member for North-East Metropolitan Sonja Terpstra said it was important that a wide range of issues from flooding in various parts of Victoria are included in the inquiry.
"Some of the most affected areas included Seymour, Maribyrnong, Euroa, Benalla, Shepparton and communities along the Murray River," Ms Terpstra said during debate on the motion.
"I do not live in the inner city, and I know the Greens are very keen to worry about the Maribyrnong River, which is important.
"But the Yarra is not mentioned in there, and there are plenty of other rivers in regional Victoria that we must make sure are included in this because it is not just about the inner city.
"There are communities that are impacted by these events right across the state."
Victorian Greens Deputy Leader Ellen Sandell accused Labor of trying to sweep criticism of their handling of the floods under the carpet.
"But with this parliamentary inquiry, it will shine a light on some of these key decisions and concerns that the community has," she told reporters at parliament.
The Environment and Planning Committee will report back with findings and recommendations by June 30, 2024.
with Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.