Sugarloaf Creek Herefords at Towong sends bulls to Omeo, Benambra

Bryce Eishold
Updated February 21 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 9:00am
Robert, Marcus and Scott Reid, Reid Trust, Howlong, NSW, Serena, Andy, Layne and Mackinley Klippel, Sugarloaf Creek, Towong, with Peter Godbolt, Nutrien Stud Stock, and Zoe the Border Collie with the top-priced bull. Pictures supplied

*26 of 32 Hereford bulls sold to $26,000, av $9923

BEEF producers from Victoria's high country bought more than 50 per cent of the bulls on offer at Sugarloaf Creek Herefords' on-property annual bull sale in north-east Victoria on Monday.

