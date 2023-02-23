Western district farmers have captured a photo of their pet sheep keeping cool in the woolshed.
"Derek and Lillian, seated, are the oldest and the two ring leaders," farmer Joy Doherty, Penshurst, said.
The photo was taken by her husband, Ron Doherty, at their prime lamb property Rubywood Park.
"We are absolute softies when it comes to pet lambs and the grandchildren have great fun naming and making up stories about them," Mrs Doherty said.
Meanwhile, Julie Dawson, Dawson's Park, captured a photo of Tess, her youngest Kelpie, at Pine Grove Kelpies at Heywood in south-west Victoria.
"She's checking in on the family cleaning up of the new woolshed after lamb shearing," Ms Dawson said.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
