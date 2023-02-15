A BULL made a record price for a central Victorian Hereford stud on Wednesday.
Ennerdale Hereford stud, Dundonnell, sold Lot 1, Ennerdale Currency (AI) (PP), $42,000.
This was despite some prices softening in comparison to last year's sale, in line with trends at recent cattle sales.
The bull, which broke the stud's previous top-price record by $18,000 was bought by by Andrew Green, representing Kyneton stud Glendan Park Herefords.
Mr Green said he felt the bull was very well balanced and had beautiful skin.
"He has a great outlook to him and a lot of depth through the middle part which we really like at the stud," he said.
Ennerdale Currency (AI) (PP) was an April 2021-drop bull, was sired by Tarcombe Cabury P181 (O) (AI) (PP) and out of Ennerdale Daisy PH65 (AI) (P).
It was the first of the Cadbury sons to be offered by the stud and Ennerdale retained semen to use back within the herd.
His estimated breeding values were birth weight at +5.2 kilograms, a 200-day weight of +43kg, 400-day weight of +76kg and 600-day weight of +96kg, along with an eye muscle depth of +5.8 and scrotal size of +3.1.
Mr Green said the stud had a big week, attending many Hereford bull sales in an effort to source new genetics, before their own annual sale next week.
"The boss is at the YavenVale annual sale in Adelong, NSW, as well and then we've got our own sale next Friday, so we'll be looking forward to getting that sale finished well," he said.
"We are always on the look out for new genetics, and if you find a good bull, you really have to buy them there and there, otherwise you miss out.
"We at Glendan Park are also trying to improve our own genetics as well."
Ennerdale stud co-principal Kate Luckock said while she was pleased with the sale, there was an expectation prices would be down a little from last year.
"I think it was always going to be back a little bit this year given the weaner sales have been back a bit, but I'm happy," she said.
"It was a great thrill to achieve our top price which was a a record for us, and for him to have gone where he's gone, he will be given tremendous opportunity."
She said the plan for the year ahead was to continue looking for new genetics.
"We are always on the look out for new genetics, and it is not always easy to find what you are looking for in a breeder," she said.
"It could take a few years, but when you see some of those good genetics out there, we always give it a go to add them to our stud."
AuctionsPlus buyers were very active throughout the sale, with one online buyer purchasing Lot 5, Ennerdale Century (PP), for $11,000.
GW & LM Johnston, Walpa, were one of the rare buyers at the sale who purchased more than one bull, buying Lot 33, Ennerdale Walkman (S), for $11,000, and Lot 17, Ennerdale Chester (AI) (P), for $7000.
The stud was also successful at selling at least four passed-in bulls only minutes after the sale concluded.
Nutrien stud stock manager Peter Godbolt said the sale was strong considering the softening of the commercial markets at the moment.
"Both the steer and weaner markets are back at the moment, so naturally the bull market is going to be back as well a little bit," he said.
"Clearance was very pleasing and we did sell many bulls afterwards with the top going to a very good home.
"But in all honesty, the biggest thing here today was that there were a few new buyers mixed in with many returning clients who have been buying here for years which shows that the program is strong."
Along with locals agents also represented buyers from Gippsland, Mudgee, NSW and in Launceston, Tas.
