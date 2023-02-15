Stock & Land
Home/News

Ennerdale top off annual Hereford sale with a top price record for the stud

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated February 16 2023 - 8:50am, first published February 15 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ennerdale stud co-principal Kate Luckock, Dundonnell, Nutrien stud stock manager Peter Godbolt, Andrew Green representing Glendan Park, Kyneton, and Charles Stewart & Co livestock manager Peter McConachy. Picture by Philippe Perez

*27 of 36 Hereford bulls sold to $42,000, av $8111

A BULL made a record price for a central Victorian Hereford stud on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.