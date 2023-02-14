Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Hamilton Charolais stud sees repeat buyers boost sale clearance

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated February 14 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the two top sellers, Lot 1, which went to Peter Burchard, Millicent, SA, with stud principal Allan Crozier and daughter Jane. Picture supplied.

*10 of 18 bulls sold to $7500 (twice), av $5750

A HAMILTON-based Charolais stud has nearly doubled last year's clearance, at this year's annual on-property sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.