A HAMILTON-based Charolais stud has nearly doubled last year's clearance, at this year's annual on-property sale.
Crozier stud principal Allan Crozier, Morgiana, said the sale of 10 bulls was a good result after last year's auction, when he only sold six.
"Last year was a disappointing one - we sold a few after the auction - but you like to sell them on the day and we just didn't have the buyers," he said.
"Our bulls are known for their excellent muscle - low birthweight and fast growth rates.
"The buyers paid pretty careful attention to the estimated breeding values that we supplied and selected bulls accordingly."
He said it was interesting that the stud put up four horned bulls and sold them all.
"I think that's mainly to do with the superior genetics, offered in those four bulls," he said.
It was unfortunate this year's sale didn't attract new buyers, although one client had averaged just over $2100 for both his heifers and steer calves at a recent sale.
"That is pretty darned good," he said.
"The repeat clients know exactly what they are doing and do a tremendous job."
Lot 1, Morgiana House So Awesome S2 was a January 2021-drop bull.
Lot 1 was sired by Palgrove How Awesome (AI) (P) PKH864E, out of Morgiana House So Awesome S2 (P) PKH864 (E) (P), the bull was described as a good medium framed animal with great body depth.
He had estimated breeding values of a calving ease direct of +7.8 per cent, a birthweight of -0.4kilograms, a 200-day weight of 16kg, 400-day weight of 35kg and 600-day weight of 36kg.
Lot 9, the equal top seller, Morgiana House Louis S30 (AI) (H) CACS30F was just on two-years old.
Sired by Necessaire 6327793880 OAFS3880F (H), out of Morgiana House Lulubelle N40 (AI) CACN40F (H),was described as the only Necessaire son in the catalogue.
Louis S30 had low birth and excellent growth EBVS.
He was also described as having an excellent muscle pattern and double the average milk EBV.
The bull had figures of a calving ease direct of +1.2pc, a birthweight of -0.2kg, 200-day weight of 12kg, 400-day weight of 26kg and 600-day weight of 34kg.
Mr Crozier said the bulls offered this year were typical of the breeding program for more than 50 years, "easy calving, great temperament and plenty of growth and muscle for which Charolais are a stand-out breed.
"There were plenty of sire lines available with the three Castor bulls - all standout bulls out of very elite cows of our herd," he said.
Crozier offered four Maverick sons at this year's sale, all polled, to give new genetics, low birth weight and plenty of growth.
The Crozier Charolais stud was founded in 1971 with imported Charolais semen used over large farmed dairy Shorthorn cows.
"An upgrading program has lead to pure bred Charolais herd we have today," Mr Crozier said.
"In recent years six selected full French females have been purchased and used in extensive embryo transfer program which has been highly successful in improving the quality of the cow herd."
Nutrien Hamilton Livestock manager Sam Savin said the sale attracted repeat buyers, with the bulls staying local or going into south-east South Australia.
"A couple of the fellas I was purchasing for were looking for birthweight with growth," Mr Savin said
"The bulls had a fair bit of shape and muscle to them."
Most of the bulls went to vealer producers or to go over British cows.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
