Processors chase shorn lambs at eastern Australian saleyards

By Leann Dax
February 15 2023 - 12:00pm
Christie & Hood agent Paul Alchin, Dubbo, NSW, with second-cross lambs from T and C Rothery, Geurie, NSW, that made $210 at West Wyalong, NSW. Picture by Kate Louden

Hot weather has created a premium for shorn lambs over woolly types as processors continue to search for quality at northern markets.

