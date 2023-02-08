Stock & Land
Home/News

Lamb prices trend softer as mutton values rally in Victoria, NSW

By Leann Dax
February 8 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Little, Grong Grong, NSW, who sold ewe lambs at Narrandera, NSW, for $274, with Jaiden Burke, Nutrien, James Tierney, RLA, and Mick Martin, Nutrien.

The lamb market has continued to hang close to the 800-830 cents a kilogram carcase weight mark despite buyers becoming more selective across all categories.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.