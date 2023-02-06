Yea's monthly store sale, on Friday, was a "clean-up job" for cattle, not offered at the recent weaner sales, said one leading agent.
Elders Yea auctioneer Jamie Quinlan said the sale was "in line" with what was happening around the state.
"Feeder cattle might have been a little bit cheaper," Mr Quinlan said.
"But the odds-and-ends, and a few clean-up lots that weren't quite suitable to our weaner sale, sold okay for what they were," Mr Quinlan said.
"Black weaner steers were 420-460 cents a kilogram, in places, the Coloreds were 360-430c/kg for the really nice ones.
"The feeder type cattle were 400-415c/kg for the blacks and the Coloreds from 350-380/400c/kg."
Agents yarded 1724 head of steers, heifers, cows and calves.
Steers topped at $2200, for an average of $1558, while heifers made up to $1730, averaging $1277.
Cows and calves sold to $2600.
Hopkins River feedlot was active on the first lane of heavier steers, with Conroy Brothers, SEJ Leongatha and BR & C Agents, Swan Hill, also buying cattle.
Commission buyer Campbell Ross was buying for Hopkins River, Mr Quinlan said.
"Campbell was the volume buyer and the others just slotted in, under him," he said.
Westside Meats, Palmer Ag and AWN Nelson Livestock were also among the prominent buyers.
Miller, Whan and John, Mount Gambier, SA, and Nathan, Everingham & Co, Finley, NSW, represented interstate buyers.
Ray White Rural, Albury, NSW picked up heifers.
The first 15 to 20 pens exceeded 400kg, with half the yarding weighing 300-400kg, with a smattering of cattle between 250-300kg, he said.
Most selling centres appeared to be offering "lighter, clean-up cattle", which had not been suitable for the weaner sales.
Mr Quinlan said the next major sales would probably not take place until May, when spring-drop weaners were brought forward.
Several pens of light spring-drop weaners, about six months old, sold "pretty well," he said.
"They were well-presented little calves, 180-235 kilograms.
"At $1200 you could look at it both ways and say the vendor would be happy, while the people who bought them have picked up a very well presented little steer."
Mr Quinlan said there was a general consensus the market was firming.
"I don't know it will get a hell of a lot dearer, I think we have found a level, at which everyone can operate, and I see it staying there for the time being," he said.
"The major factors are autumn rain and what happens in the world beef market."
Mr Quinlan said local agents, those from Pakenham and Benalla were also buying cattle.
CA Thomson sold 12 steers, 569kg, for $2200 or 386c/kg.
M and K Cruise sold 13 Angus steers, 545kg, for $2100 or 385c/kg.
R and C Roycroft sold 20 Angus steers, 489kg, for $1980 or 404c/kg.
A Atkins sold 19 Simmental steers, 421kg, for $1800 or 427c/kg.
Mickelham Holdings sold 19 steers, 385kg, for $1500 or 389c/kg.
Doug Stray, Upson Downs, sold seven Newblax and Moranding Park-blood steers, 438kg, for $1400 or 319c/kg.
Upson Downs sold a pen of nine steers, 291kg, for $1350 or 464c/kg.
A and D Freeman sold a pen of 12 Angus steers, 411kg, for $1760 or 428c/kg.
JD Brian, Kyabram, sold 12 Angus/South Devon-cross steers, 334kg, for $1450 or 434c/kg
TG Bett sold a pen of 12 Limousin-cross steers, 373kg, for $1660 or 445c/kg.
The second pen of 10, 313kg, sold for $1450 or 463c/kg.
Mickelham Holdings sold 19 Hereford steers, 385kg, for $1500 or 389c/kg.
West Ky sold 22 Angus steers, 390kg, for $1660 or 425c/kg.
They also sold 12 Charolais-cross steers, 377kg for $1480 or 392c/kg.
Simon Naylor sold 24 steers, 364kg, for $1660 or 456c/kg.
M and A Green sold 12 Harris Farms Speckle Park steers, 377kg, for $1630 or 432c/kg.
FK Butler sold seven Anvil-blood steers, 412kg, for $1600 or 388c/kg.
L Apted and Sons sold 31 Newblax and Merridale-blood steers, 227kg, for $1250 or 550c/kg.
They also sold 35 steers, 188kg, for $1170 or 622c/kg.
PM and JF Apted sold 28 Angus steers, 234kg, for $1260 or 538c/kg.
R and L Scorah sold 11 Angus steers, 261kg, for $1140 or 436c/kg.
Bett sold a pen of 13 heifers, 363kg, for $1510 or 436c/kg.
Brian sold 13 heifers, 334kg, for $1260 or 377c/kg and a pen of five, 276kg, for $1300 or 471c/kg.
MA and KM Walters sold 13 Angus heifers, 324kg, for $1400 or 432c/kg.
WD Seaton sold five Anvil/Riddellvue-blood heifers, 233kg, for $800 or 343c/kg.
Butler sold 11 heifers, 412kg, for $1510 or 381c/kg.
Hope, Grange Bagshot, made $2600 for a Angus cow and calf unit.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
