A lack of feedlot competition saw prices ease significantly at the monthly Yea store sale, with agents saying heavier steers were hit hardest.
Agents yarded 1746 head of cattle.
Elders Yea livestock manager Jamie Quinlan said a significant proportion of the yarding was between 350-450 kilograms.
"Generally, older yearling steers might have been $150-250 cheaper than previous sales and autumn drop weaners were firm," he said.
"Heifers might have been $300 cheaper for the heavier females."
He said there were a lot of cattle on the market, at the moment, causing a bottleneck in processing.
"You have a good couple of weeks wait to get any cattle killed, feedlots are up to months out, not even offering prices, and there are a lot of paddocks that have been decimated by water," he said.
Hopkins River was the only feedlot in operation, although commission buyers Duncan Brown, Albury, and Campbell Ross, Melbourne, soaked up around half of the consignment for their clients.
There was an argument to say the market had become overheated, he said.
'Some categories of cattle certainly did, but there has been pressure on the feedlot and slaughter price to come down for the last six months," he said.
"There was probably a handful of pens of steers that were 500kg and higher - they made between 430-460cents a kilogram for the Blacks and 390-420c/kg for the Coloreds," he said.
"The 350-450kg Black steers were significantly cheaper - they made between 430-480c/kg."
Colored cattle made between 420-460c/kg, with the short run of autumn-drop weaners selling firm, on previous prices.
"They made between $1750-1950 and would be the only cattle on the day that were firm," he said.
Buyers were able to pick up lighter steers, 250-350kg, for $1500-1700.
Read more:
Mr Quinlan said there was an "okay" run of heifers, with heavier females making 420-460c/kg.
"The odd pen of nice black heifers, going back to the paddock to breed, might have made a fraction more," he said.
"On the whole, to put it truthfully, there wasn't a hell of a lot of outside buying support -there was a lot of cattle that stayed locally to Mansfield and Yea," he said.
There was some support from Shepparton but the two Gippsland buyers didn't put in an order.
It was rare to see the amount of feed, and a falling market, he said.
"Usually where there is feed, there is a farmer wanting to put cattle on," he said.
"Over the last 12-14 months people who have missed the boat are probably a bit hesitant to put cattle on, they are probably waiting for the market to plateau and everyone to understand where it's actually at.
"My personal view we might see a firming of the market in January, when a lot of these good weaners come out the north-east, central Victoria and the western district."
Over the last week the market had "lost its floor".
Delaney Livestock and Property auctioneer Anthony Delaney said he thought the weaners made similar rates as to those at the previous sale, the week before.
"It was tough going on the heavier end of the steers - JBS were present, but weren't active, and there was no Teys, or anyone else like that," Mr Delaney.
"It wasn't a bad yarding, as it falls between sales - but it was a bit easier, right across the board."
W and M Spencer sold five Angus-cross steers, 627kg, for $2580 or 411c/kg.
Meeson Quark sold 27 Angus steers, 571kg, for $2,680, or 469c/kg; their seconds, 12 Angus steers, 607kg, sold for $2700 or 445c/g.
Scott Williamson sold 15 Charolais-cross steers, 597kg, for $2570 or 431c/kg.
D Stray sold 11 steers, 235kg for $1370 or 582c/kg.
Armstrong Evergreen sold three Hereford steers, av 468kg, for $2100 or 448c/kg.
S Barbic sold 13 Angus steers, 347kg, for $1930 or 556c/kg.
P and H Bosema sold 17 Angus-cross steers, 409kg, for $2000 or 488c/kg.
TP and MC Hoban sold 21 Angus-cross steers, 410kg, for $1820 or 443c/kg.
Peter Ingham sold 18 Angus steers, 408kg, for $2120 or 519c/kg.
Kaloomah Pastoral sold nine Angus steers, 297kg, for $1710 or 575c/kg.
A Kozma sold 17 Angus steers, 329kg, for $1810 or 550c/kg.
Majajolu Pastoral Holdings sold four Murray Grey heifers, 494kg, for $1830 or 371c/kg.
KP Ryan sold 18 Angus steers, 333kg, for $1800 or 542c/kg.
I Sandilands sold eight Charolais-cross steers, 337kg, for $1530 or 453c/kg.
Tuck Services sold 32 Angus steers, 336kg, for $1500 or 446c/kg.
Esse sold 11 Angus heifers, 412kg, for $1800 or 437c/kg.
RW and HM Hanson sold 17 Black Baldy heifers, 378kg, for $1740 or 460c/kg.
L and J Nutbean sold nine Hereford heifers, 358kg, for $1590 or 445c/kg.
Webster Primary Production sold 13 Hereford heifers, 318kg, for $1530 or 482c/kg.
Callandoo sold 25 heifers, 315kg, for $1840 or 584c/kg,
Newton sold 10 Hereford heifers, 483kg, for $2120 or 438c/kg.
Adrian Evans sold five heifers, 257kg, for $1270 or 494c/kg.
Elsberry sold five Angus heifers. 460kg, for $1900 or 413c/kg.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.