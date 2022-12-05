Stock & Land
Feedlots stay away; prices drop sharply at Yea

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
Updated December 5 2022 - 4:06pm, first published 3:07pm
Elders Yea livestock manager Jamie Quinlan said a significant proportion of the yarding was between 350-450 kilograms. Picture supplied.

A lack of feedlot competition saw prices ease significantly at the monthly Yea store sale, with agents saying heavier steers were hit hardest.

