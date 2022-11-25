One of first feature weaner sales of the season had significant price corrections on most lines of cattle, with locals buying up much of what was on offer.
Agents yarded about 1750 cattle at the Annual Autumn Drop Weaner sale at Yea on Friday, which was lower than the advertised yarding as some cattle were not able to be transported in.
While quality was very good, prices softening at an average of $250 with some pens dropping to about $400.
It allowed more local buyers to come into the market and buy up much of what was on offer, reflecting a trend seen at Warrnambool's store sale held on the same day.
Nutrien Yea livestock manager Chris Pollard said it was not surprising to see prices fall back, in was was an adjustment compared to great prices sold in previous years at the sale.
"What we saw is probably very much in line with recent Ballarat, Mortlake, Bairnsdale and Barnawatha sales," he said.
"Prices were certainly back a couple hundred dollars and even more in some cases on where it was sort of six weeks ago."
Mr Pollard said there were many factors for the price slide.
"It can be the current weather, and could be fat related as the grass fed cattle has come back a little bit, which will have a negative effect too," he said.
Along with the local support, Mr Pollard said buyers predominantly came from Gippsland and further north east of Yea, while "a little bit of northern support" was also present.
"Virtually nothing went to the feedlots and most cattle went to restockers right now," he said.
Mr Pollard described the day as a good solid sale overall with agents "maybe having to readjust values a little bit before going forward into the big January sales".
Significant sales included a pen of 22 Angus weaner steers belonging to vendor Lorton Vale, 410kg, for 588 cents a kilogram or $2410 a head.
The Cumming family sold a pen of 25 Angus weaner steers, 339kg or 655c.kg or $2220 and another pen of 38 Angus weaner heifers, 312kg for 606c/kg, or $1890.
