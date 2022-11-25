Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Prices soften by hundreds of dollars at Yea's Autumn Drop Weaner Sale

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
November 26 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prices had fallen back at Yea's Autumn Weaner Drop Sale from the highs of previous years. File picture.

One of first feature weaner sales of the season had significant price corrections on most lines of cattle, with locals buying up much of what was on offer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.