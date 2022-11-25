Stock & Land
VFF president Emma Germano write to cross bench Senators urging them to scrutinise industrial relations laws

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
November 25 2022 - 11:00am
Senator David Pocock's vote will be crucial in passing the federal government's industrial relations bill. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong.

The Victorian Farmers Federation has warned federal Senators sitting on the cross-bench that proposed legislative changes to allow multi-enterprise bargaining arrangements could have unforeseen impacts on the agriculture industry.

