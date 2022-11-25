South West Victoria Livestock Exchange's (SWVLX) Warrnambool's Novermber store sale was proof that unseasonal weather is beginning to bite prices significantly.
Buyers may have been able to grab a bargain compared to previous sales, with a cheaper market this month that was hampered by the wet conditions through the eastern states.
Agents yarded about 1900 cattle in a sale that had regular feedlotter and restocker buyers who were operating selectively, but a very significant local turn up filled the gallery to keep up with bidding.
HF Richardson stock agent Conor Mugavin said the softer prices were a simple reflection on what is happening around the country weather wise.
"Grown steers were out to 500 cents per kilogram while those weaner steer in excess of 600-630c/kg," he said.
"Grown heifers were up to 470c/kg while many in the open auction and the lighter heifers were about the $1700-1800 mark which I think is pretty much the same as what was here last month.
Crrossbreed steers were also significantly cheaper, with some pens of Friesian/Angus-cross fetching about 400c/kg, down nearly a dollar from the previous sale.
Mr Mugavin said he was not surprised that prices are heading downwards, but locals were very strong and boosted certain breeds like Friesiansat the store sale.
"I did see some good Friesian steers make up to 350c/kg and there was a few pens of open auction Friesian/Angus-cross steers along the line there that I think made about $1600 bucks which is just as much as what the straight Angus ones did," he said
"I think the good the good cattle did sell well here.
"We've got a fair few lines of weaners coming forward earlier here and we'll have a fair few over the next month over December too.
"People will probably start and have a think about what to do, whether to hold the or get them into sales into the new year."
But according to Mr Maguvin, the significant star of the auction was the local farmer contingent who turned up to fill out the gallery, despite it being so wet.
"One of the good things about Warrnambool is that local people really do soak up the cattle at times and they were pretty strong competition today," he said.
He said that had it not been so unusually yet in the region, the local contingent would've been stronger, and a few more local farmers could have yarded a few more cattle.
Significant sales included a pen of 32 Angus steers sold by Woodburn, 319 kg, for 602c/kg or $1920 and 22 Angus heifers, 263 kg, for 528c.kg or $1388.
Farnham Springs sold nine Hereford steers, 503kg, for 544c/kg or $2736.
Millers sold 10 Hereford steers, 488kg for 540c/kg or $2635.
Nev Farms sold 14 Angus steers, 318 kg, 590c/kg for $1870 and another six heifers, 275kg, 510c/kg or $1402.
C & M Baulch sold 13 Hereford steers, 306 kg, for 648c/kg or $1982.
A & T Johnson sold 24 Angus steers, 313 kg, for 600c/kg or $1878.
P & J Meade sold 24 Angus steers, 310 kg, 604c/kg or $1872.
D Bloxland sold eight Angus heifers, 480 kg, for 442c/kg or $2121.
Sherbrook sold 17 Angus heifers, 302 kg, 500c/kg or $1510.00.
