Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Yea autumn-drop steers see sharp price jump at monthly store sale

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
October 7 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a few quiet months, autumn-drop calves boosted prices at Yea's October store market sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.