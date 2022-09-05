Yea agents quoted the September store cattle sale as "in line" with other centres, as prices start to creep back up again.
Elders Yea livestock manager Jamie Quinlan said well presented, better lines of cattle sold very well at Friday's sale.
He said agents yarded around 1200 cattle.
"It was certainly a lot dearer, in line with other centres," Mr Quinlan said.
"Odd-end, clean-up cattle were certainly dearer than the last sale but not as dear as what they are making in other places."
He said commission buyers Duncan Brown, Albury, and Campbell Ross, Melbourne, were among the active buyers.
"Local agents, Nutrien Alexandra, Gippsland's Anthony Delaney and Nutrien Leongatha bought a lot of cattle," he said.
The 10-12 pens of cattle weighing more than 400 kilograms attracted feedlot and bullock fattener bids.
"From there on it was backgrounders and traders," he said.
Heavier weight Herefords sold for 510-550 cents a kilogram, while Black cattle went for 530-570c/kg, he said.
"Once they got under 400kg, if they were 350-400kg, they sold to 550c/kg to 600c/kg for the Blacks," he said.
Cattle weighing from 280-350kg sold for up to 700c/kg.
Mr Quinlan said it was hard to compare prices with the last sale, a month ago.
"The market needed a month and a half to settle down this foot and mouth disease scare and a lot of people not to be talking about it all the time," he said.
"All of a sudden there is a bit of grass on everybody's doorstep and there are a few positives in the job."
Mr Quinlan said he didn't believe cattle would again hit 900c/kg in the near future.
'We are certainly seeing the 700-800c/kg mark," he said
"I think if it can just settle where it is, at the moment, it gives backgrounders and traders an opportunity and it's good money for the breeders."
Nutrien Delaney Livestock and Property auctioneer Anthony Delaney said it was another winter yarding,
"Weaner and younger cattle sold very, very well - there weren't as many there, numbers wise, and that was reflected price wise, too," Mr Delaney said.
"It was just a little bit tougher, on the front lane."
There was no real feedlot competition to speak of, he said, but South Gippsland agents were among those who were active.
"Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock's Jack Ginane would have bought a load of cattle," he said.
P and J Hinrichsen, Beveridge, sold 25 Glenburn Station. Rennylea and Lawson-blood steers, 295kg, for $2170 or 735c/kg.
Tim Izatt sold 13 Tangly-blood steers, 327kg, for $1930 or 590c/kg; his seconds, 10 steers, 289kg, sold for $1850 or 640c/kg.
A third pen of five, 217kg, sold for $1600 or 737c/kg.
Molesworth Pastoral sold 21 Claredale and Wirruna-blood steers, 302kg, for $2000 or 662c/kg.
Bungleboori sold 16 Connamara-blood heifers, eight-10 months old, 215kg for $1100 or 511c/kg.
R and H Hanson sold 17 Glendan Park Hereford and Black Baldy steers, 309kg, for $1740 or 563c/kg.
Penstock Pastoral sold nine Banquet and Lawson-blood steers, 266kg, for $1860 or 699c/kg.
Ballamor sold seven Murray Grey steers, eight-10 months, 220kg, for $1330 or 604c/kg.
D Deelen, Alexandra, sold nine Angus heifers, 345kg, for $1800 or 521c/kg.
Heffernan Livestock sold 18 Black Baldy steers, by Webb Black Simmental bulls, 426kg, for $2470 or 579c/kg.
Wildwood sold four heifers, 251kg, for $1350 or 537c/kg.
D Chisholm and Sons sold 11 heifers, 353kg, for $1820 or 515c/kg.
Maybrook Pastoral sold 11 Charolais/Angus-cross steers, 398kg, for $2250 or 565c/kg.
Pat Kelly sold 12 Shrublands-blood steers, 275kg, for $1870 or 680c/kg.
A pen of 12 heifers, 260kg, sold for $1500 or 586c/kg.
A and J Robinson sold 16 Angus steers, 386kg, for $2230 or 577c/kg.
Crystal Creek sold five Riddlevue-blood steers, 284kg, for $2010 or 707c/kg.
Sams Pastoral sold 14 Angus/Hereford-cross steers, 483kg, for $2660 or 550c/kg and a pen of six heifers, 405kg, for $1830 or 451c/kg.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
