Yea lighter, weaner steers climb back to 700 cents a kilogram

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated September 6 2022 - 6:24am, first published September 5 2022 - 12:07pm
Yea's monthly store sale reflected prices being seen at other centres, as prices recover from the foot-and-mouth scare. Picture by Annabelle Cleeland.

Yea agents quoted the September store cattle sale as "in line" with other centres, as prices start to creep back up again.

