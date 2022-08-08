Prices on light steers at Yea started to rise again at the August monthly store sale, before a gallery one agent was the biggest in months.
Agents yarded 497 head of steers, heifers and cows.
Advertisement
Elders Yea livestock agent and auctioneer Jamie Quinlan said the sale was "definitely dearer" than the previous month.
Prices would have been up between $50-100 on certain pens, he said.
"There were a lot of people there for 497 cattle," Mr Quinlan said.
"The strength was provided by Ron Goff, Goff Meats, Warragul, Nutrien Leongatha and a buyer from Grant, Daniel, Long, Blackall, Queensland, who came down as well," Mr Quinlan said.
Read more:
There were only two pens of steers above 400 kilograms, so feedlot operators were absent.
"There were odd lots of 270-330kg cattle, that sold quite well - they made between $1700-2100," he said.
"There was one pen of about 20 steers, around 340kg, which made $2150, or 632c/kg, which was as good as anywhere."
Heifers were in short supply and sold to higher prices than expected.
"I think there's just been a dead set stall in numbers," Mr Quinlan said.
The sale drew a mixture of agents and local producers.
TJ Young sold 21 Angus steers, 272kg, for $1710 or 628c/kg and a pen of 12, 258kg, for $1420 or 550c/kg.
Robin Rise sold 20 Bullamalliata-blood steers, 219kg, for $1680 or 767c/kg and another eight, 185kg, for $1420 or 767c/kg.
E and H Jackson sold nine steers, 276kg, for $1790 or 648c/kg.
N Sorraghan sold eight Riddellvue-blood steers, 341kg, for $1820 or 533c/kg.
B Shield sold nine Adameluca-blood steers, 275kg, for $1720 or 625c/kg.
Advertisement
D Clark sold eight steers, 306kg, for $1800 or 588c/kg.
S Clements sold 12 Charlais steers, 446kg, for $2280 or 511c/kg and a second pen of 13 steers, 381kg, for $2040 or 535c/kg.
Katathani Farming, Tooborac, sold 10 Reiland-blood heifers, 364kg, for $1910 or 524c/kg and a second pen of 10, 440kg, for $2340 or 531c/kg.
M Scanlon sold 11 Black Baldy heifers, 349kg, for $1730 or 495c/kg and a second pen of nine Angus-cross heifers, 244kg, for $1410 or 577c/kg.
Zerbe Partnership Trust sold 12 Hereford-Red Angus-cross heifers, 351kg, for $1710 or 487c/kg.
Cable Park, Yarra Glen, sold 20 Angus cows for $1875; they also sold seven steers, 371kg, for $1620 or 436c/kg.
Advertisement
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.