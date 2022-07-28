Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Pakenham store sale prices drop again, on smaller, winter yarding

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated July 28 2022 - 4:16am, first published 2:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Pakenham store cattle sale experienced its "day of reckoning", after another fall in prices and a smaller yarding.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.