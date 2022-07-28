The Pakenham store cattle sale experienced its "day of reckoning", after another fall in prices and a smaller yarding.
Agents said winter, cattle quality, as well as foot and mouth fears all played a part in the sentiment of producers and buyers attending the 1100 head sale.
The market was several hundred dollars a head down, in some sections, and Delaney Livestock and Property auctioneer Anthony Delaney said the correction had to happen, at some stage.
"It's not the price driving the drop in numbers, it's just the cattle have already been sold," he said.
"Quality wise it's dropped right off and winter has really revved up down here, in the last fortnight.
"It's wet, muddy and cold."
Mr Delaney agreed prices were down several hundred dollars a head, on some lines of cattle.
"In saying that, we have been getting away with it here more than other centres have - the day of reckoning has come and we are lined up with everywhere else now."
He predicted a lull in yardings and prices for the rest of winter, before things picked up again.
Alex Scott & Staff had the bulk of the yarding and auctioneer David Setches said heavier steers were cheaper.
"They made up to 575c/kg, which is probably 20-30 cents/kg off, on what it was a fortnight ago.
"Once you got off the feeder specs, it chopped and changed a lot, depending on the breed and quality"
South Gippsland agents, from Korumburra and Leongatha, were prominent at the sale, while Keswick and Westside were also active on feeder cattle.
"Keswick put a floor in the feeder section," Mr Setches said.
"I think, with FMD, a lot of the south Gippsland agents came to scope out the mood and what may transpire over the next couple of weeks, until people's pulse returns to normal," he said.
"There were certainly people here who sold cattle, because FMD was on their mind."
Austin and Madeleine Hoban, Sunbury, sold 11 steers, 464kg, for $2440 or 525c/kg.
"I didn't know what to expect, but I'm pretty happy," Mr Hoban said.
The couple put Angus bulls over 50 Hereford and Shorthorn cows, and sell steers and heifers around this time of year, he said.
"I think they were slightly better prices than last year, because they were slightly bigger animals."
4 Aces Livestock, Pakenham's. Mick Brooks, Amanda Egan and Kate Kujic were in the market for steers.
"We are already into horses," Ms Kujic said.
Ms Egan said she and Ms Kujic grew up with cattle - "we used to try and outrun the bulls," she said.
"We were brought up with them so it's time we had a crack at it."
Elders sold a feature line of feeder weight 97 Reiland and Hazeldean-blood steers, from Aquila Fields, Neerim South - the entire consignment was snapped up by O'Connors.
Elders auctioneer Michael Robertson said the Aquila Fields steers were "just right" for the feedlot operators and the result was very good.
"We got out of trouble with these steers - there were 97 in the draft and I think they averaged 472kg, coming back at just over $2650," he said.
"J&F was the losing bidder, I always appreciate the underbidder, they make the sale."
He said there had been a correction on the feedlot cattle and crossbreds were struggling, as the impact of FMD appeared to be weighing on the market.
"There are a lot of unknowns," Mr Robertson said.
"It's such early days and there is no clear answer, from any angle you look at it.
"There are a lot of people who are a little bit nervous about it, so they may sell cattle, other people just want to hold on and let it blow over."
Aquila Fields sold its first pen of 18 Reiland-blood steers, 515kg, for $2750, or 534c/kg.
Its seconds, 20 steers, 482kg, sold for $2670 or 554c/kg.
A pen of 19 Reiland-blood steers, 462kg, sold for $2600 or 562c/kg.
Neerim High Plains, Neerim, sold 11 steers, 453kg, for $2400 or 529c/kg.
D and M Cowie, Garfield, sold 10 steers, 644kg, for $2560 or 397c/kg.
N and D Cowie, Garfield, sold 14 steers, 579kg, for $2640 or 456c/kg.
Their seconds, 12 steers, 526kg, sold for $2350 or 468c/kg.
Kent Balas, Tarwin Lower, sold 14 steers, 422kg, for $2280 or 540c/kg.
M and A Gooding, Trafalgar East, sold eight steers, 624kg, for $2980 or 477c/kg.
6 Huski, Yarra Glen, sold nine steers, 503kg, for $2760 or 548c/kg.
D and M Balcers, Ballnarring, sold nine steers, 513kg, for $2700 or 526c/kg.
J and L Fanning, Jeetho, sold their first pen of nine steers, 441kg, for $2560 or580c/kg.
Their seconds, 13, av 442kg, sold for $2520 or 570c/kg.
E and C Lissenden, Yarragon, sold nine steers, 534kg, for $2690 or 503c/kg.
Y and R Waite, Glengarry, sold 12 steers, 552kg, for $2520 or 456c/kg.
ME and AT Marson, Caldermeade, sold 11 steers, 610kg, for $2940 or 482c/kg.
Hamers Pastoral, Hamers Haven, sold 15 steers, 614kg, for $3000 or 488c/kg.
MJ Yanner, Tyers, sold eight steers, 592kg, for $2940 of 496c/kg.
Lace Investments, Ventnor, sold 30 Lawson and Absolute Angus steers, 595kg, for $3020 or 507c/kg.
AJC Farming, Cora Lynn, sold 12 steers, 381kg, for $1850 or 485c/kg.
Allnutt Family Trust, Pearcedale, sold 22 heifers, 251kg, for $1190 or 474c/kg.
Brennan Contractors, Arthurs Creek, sold seven heifers, 291kg, for $1360 or 467c/kg.
Spierings Pastoral, Nar Nar Goon, sold three steers, 307kg, for $1370 or 446c/kg; Kay Spierings also sold 11 steers and heifers, weighing between 255-320kg, in the same pen, for $1140 a head.
AS and PK Aitken, Korumburra, sold seven heifers, 348kg, for $1330 or 382c/kg.
J Meneghan, Seaview, sold six heifers, 291kg, for $1390 or 476c/kg.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
