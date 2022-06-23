A mild June morning at the Victoria Livestock Exchange did not dampen the appetite of buyers as they competed for a slice of the 3280 cattle yarded.
Usual competition among feedlot buyers dominated the early run of heavy steers at Pakenham.
Agents said that the heavy cattle prices remained strong compared with recent sales, but this fortnight's sale experienced an expected easing in prices for lighter cattle.
"Heavier cattle heading to feedlots sold to a firm rate compared to a fortnight ago," Alex Scott & Staff Pakenham livestock manager David Setches said.
"Cattle 450-550 kilograms made between 540-600 cents a kilogram which was similar to last sale."
Early pens included T & R Eacott, Longwarry North, who sold 10 Angus steers, 485kg, for $3090 a head or 485c/kg.
Ranges View Park sold 10 steers, 456kg, for $2050 or 449c/kg.
McGrath Rural, Nar Nar Goon, sold 13 steers, 590kg, for $3150 or 533c/kg.
Bass Valley sold a pen of 14 Angus steers, 648kg, for $3140 or 484c/kg as well as a pen of 21 Angus steers, 645kg, for $3160 or 489c/kg.
As the auctioneers directed the focus towards lighter steers and heifers, commission buyers and some local graziers stepped up to the rail and with the wave of hands and shake of heads, 3200 cattle were sold.
Of particular note was a set of three pens totaling 61 Angus steers which onlookers said were very well presented.
Vendor David Wells, Wells Agriculture, brought all 61 steers from his operation at Elaine to sell at Pakenham as he believed that was where he would get best value for his cattle.
The move paid off with one of his pens of 21 Angus steers, 285kg, which sold for $2100 or 736c/kg.
It was the highest cents a kilogram price for that category of the sale.
Another vendor, Geoff Murray, Nar Nar Goon, was close behind selling a pen of 28 Angus steers, 289kg, for $2120 or 733c/kg.
Mr Murray also put forward a pen of 20 heifers, 281kg, which sold for $2050 or 729c/kg.
"We were expecting today's sale to be a little bit easier compared to a fortnight ago, in order to follow the general trend of what the store market is doing," Delaney Livestock and Property director Anthony Delaney said.
"Overall there was good quality, but just mixed and I think today's sale was a little better than the easing we were expecting."
Elders Pakenham livestock manager Michael Robertson said it was challenging to sell some pens of cattle.
"It was a bit tougher to be honest compared to recent weeks but that is to be expected," he said.
"The top end stayed firm, but once we got onto the weaner weight steers it struggled anywhere from $50-100 cheaper.
"The light cattle need a bit more feed to get them through a cold winter properly, so there is little demand for them at the moment as people don't want to be running excess cattle at this time of the year."
Other notable pens included Wells Agriculture which sold 20 Angus Steers, 300kg, for $2200 or 733c/kg
Tarwin Pastoral sold a number of pens including 22 Angus steers, 372kg, for $2269 or 607c/kg as well as 26 heifers, 285kg, for $1770 or 621c/kg.
Emerald Castle, Kyneton, sold 18 Angus steers, 331kg, for $2160 or 652c/kg.
Clover Cottage, French Island, sold 21 Speckle Park heifers, 355kg, for $1900 or 535c/kg.
Rob is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land, covering agricultural issues across Victoria. He grew up on a property in western Victoria and has a strong interest in livestock industries. Email: rob.muirhead@stockandland.com.au
