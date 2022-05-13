A huge yarding at the Pakenham store sale on Thursday saw strong interest from feedlotters and processors, with buyers bidding heavily on pens throughout the sale.
Agents yarded a little more than 4600 cattle.
Advertisement
Everitt Seeley and Bennetts auctioneer Jarrod Bennetts said vendors selling grown steers and heifers were the winners on the day.
"In a record yarding of 4600 head, we saw an improvement in values on well bred grown steers and heifers, with most major feedlotters and processors competing strongly for their requirements," he said.
"Young well bred weaners attracted strong competition for the heavier end, however with winter looming lightweight weaners, and off-bred cattle lacked some buyer interest and traded at a slightly easier trend."
The agent was the major contributor to the sale, with other agents' pens also seeing good bidding throughout the day.
READ MORE:
The Pakenham saleyards will also be undergoing changes, with store sales being held on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month from now on.
Only store cattle will be accepted at those sales.
It will mean cows and calves along with breeders will have their own stand alone sale at Pakenham on the first Thursday of every month, beginning on June 2.
More to come...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.