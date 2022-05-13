Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Pakenham store sale see feedlotters and processors compete for many lots

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated May 13 2022 - 5:09am, first published 2:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
YARDING: VLE Pakenham saw a record yarding at this Thursday's sale, with just a little over 4600 cattle. File photo.

A huge yarding at the Pakenham store sale on Thursday saw strong interest from feedlotters and processors, with buyers bidding heavily on pens throughout the sale.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.