Market confidence has jumped back due to eased FMD concerns

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
August 30 2022 - 9:00pm
Elders Mortlake livestock manager Bruce Redpath said there has hardly been anyone coming to his local store sale talking about foot and mouth disease in recent weeks.

Victorian livestock agents say eased fears over an outbreak of foot and mouth (FMD) disease in Australia has played a part in cattle prices coming back at markets recently, but called on vendors and buyers to remain vigilant.

