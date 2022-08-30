Victorian livestock agents say eased fears over an outbreak of foot and mouth (FMD) disease in Australia has played a part in cattle prices coming back at markets recently, but called on vendors and buyers to remain vigilant.
Elders Mortlake livestock manager Bruce Redpath said concern about an outbreak from local vendors had "gone down in our area completely".
Advertisement
"The average person that goes into the Mortlake saleyards isn't talking about FMD like they were before," Mr Redpath said.
"I think more of a problem is lumpy skin disease, as that could come to our shores via insects."
He said a decreased amount of media coverage of FMD in recent weeks was a factor in some of the market bouyancy.
He said agents were still aware of the risk of FMD, but there was more emphasis being placed on how to control the disease and what vaccines were available.
READ MORE:
"Our company are very much prepared now if something did happen like an incursion, and knowing what will happen and where it'll go," he said.
Nutrien Ballarat stock agent John McKinnon agreed that media coverage over a potential outbreak had created some panic amongst producers.
"The live export ban about four years ago was the last major issue that created a lack in confidence, and while the media do a have a job to do in reporting all aspects of the livestock industry, I think there were certainly articles that were published too quickly online and in print to say FMD had been discovered," he said.
"In reality it wasn't a situation that was as bad as we all thought."
In July, viral fragments of FMD were discovered in pork products for sale in Melbourne, but it was not declared as an incursion by Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt.
"The media did have a role in making us aware of the possibilities and certainly had a role in making us aware of what could happen if it got here," Mr McKinnon said.
"There were a lot of different political opinions going around and it was hard to get a good representation of what was the right or wrong thing to do."
He said people needed to be aware that the threat still remained, and he was confident the industry would stay alert.
"We discovered there was an effect on buyers' confidence for two, three or even four weeks when the initial FMD scare came," he said.
"That's eased, and one of the positives to come from this is that producers are now becoming vigilant about possible outbreaks."
Both Mr Redpath and Mr McKinnon were also complimentary of information sessions run by Agriculture Victoria and other advocacy groups that better informed producers.
Advertisement
"It's given us all a heightened awareness of biosecurity going into the future," Mr McKinnon said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.