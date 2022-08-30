Stock & Land
Home/Opinion

Variety of marketing options key

By Wayne Collier, Livecorp Chief Executive Officer
August 30 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Livecorp chief Wayne Collier says the red meat markets of today may not be the markets of tomorrow.

COMMENT

Coping with shocks and stresses is more easily achieved when you have multiple options available.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.