Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

The Victorian government is providing a $10 million boost to respond to future animal disease outbreaks

August 11 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FMD PLANS: Agriculture Minister Gayle Tierney and Victoria's chief veterinary officer Graeme Cook.

New portable sample testing and mobile incident centres are among the new measures planned by the Victorian government in a $10 million package, responding to any future emergency animal disease outbreak.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.