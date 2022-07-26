Organisers of the Melbourne Royal Show have not ruled out restricting animals from Victoria's flagship event as the threat of a foot and mouth disease outbreak at the showgrounds causes concern among the industry.
The show's organisers are launching an urgent review of biosecurity protocols ahead of the show in late September.
Melbourne Royal Show president and Royal Agricultural Society of Victoria chair Matt Coleman said the health and wellbeing of animals at the show was an "absolute priority".
"Melbourne Royal has always held high biosecurity standards for all on site and this year will be no exception," he said.
"We will continue to adhere to the advice of the state and federal government and chief veterinary officer to ensure the safety of animals and exhibitors at the Melbourne Royal Show during this rapidly evolving situation.
"There are currently no reported outbreaks of foot and mouth disease in Australia and advice from industry experts suggested the risk of transmission remains low."
It comes as Animal Health Australia guidelines indicate the repercussions of an FMD outbreak occurring at a showgrounds with livestock present would be significant.
"If the showgrounds is an infected property, susceptible animals on site will be euthanised and the carcases disposed of appropriately," the guidelines stated.
Mr Coleman said organisers of the show were working to address the implications of the guidelines.
"We are currently working with relevant bodies and the broader show community to review biosecurity protocols to help ensure our animals are as safe as possible," he said.
"Our goal remains to keep FMD out of Australia, not just the show."
Victorian Farmers Federation livestock group president Steve Harrison said it was "imperative" the Melbourne Showgrounds had a biosecurity plan in place.
"The people who exhibit their animals need a biosecurity plan if they are going to show their animals," he said.
"That could include having to wash down or disinfect people that touch animals, or it could be like what the Melbourne Zoo has just implemented where the animals are sectioned off and you can see them but can't pat them.
"Unfortunately in uncertain times like this we've got to take all the precautions possible."
Mr Harrison said an agricultural show was a high-risk location for a disease spread.
"It's a double-edged sword because we need to tell the agriculture story to city people, but the threat is that someone comes to the show, pats a pig or a calf, and unknowingly passes on FMD," he said.
He said all agricultural shows would be under immense pressure at the moment.
Australian Stud Sheep Breeders Association president Peter Baker said the industry needed to do what was required to prevent an FMD outbreak.
"It's a sad state of affairs, it's in fact a disastrous state of affairs, because if FMD gets here, the devastating effect it will have on our farming communities will be something like we've never seen before," he said.
Mr Baker said the destruction of animals at shows such as the Melbourne Royal Show in the event of an outbreak of FMD would "significantly damage" the stud stock industry.
"This is where our best genetics are displayed so these are the top echelon of the animals within the particular breed species," he said.
"Once they're gone, they're gone.
"It would be more than a lifetime to try and get some momentum back to establish quality genetics should they be destroyed."
Mr Baker said he was disappointed with the government's response to FMD.
"We've known about FMD since May and we're still struggling to get quarantine requirements into our airports, such as disinfectant mats," he said.
"With the money that agriculture is worth, I would have thought more prompt procedures might have been appropriate."
News and sports journalist, covering police and emergency services, football and netball, Gippsland Drive and occasionally writing for Gippsland Farmer. Get in touch: 5135 4434 or beishold@lvexpress.com.au
